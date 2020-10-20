Two more elderly residents have died in a coronavirus outbreak at Peak Resources Pinelake, a Carthage nursing home where three deaths are now linked to COVID-19.
The Moore County Health Department said one of the two recently deceased residents was an American Indian man older than 75 who died on Oct. 6. The other resident was an American Indian woman in the “65 to 74 age range” who died Sunday, the health department said.
A total of 40 people have died of complications from COVID-19 in Moore County since the start of the pandemic, with 24 of the deaths related to outbreaks in nursing homes and assisted living communities. There are active outbreaks in eight of the county’s long-term care facilities, according to data released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The data show a rise in infections at Accordius Health at Aberdeen, which is now home to the largest outbreak to date in Moore County. The nursing home had been tied for weeks with Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation, where 84 cases of COVID-19 were reported in an outbreak that has since concluded.
On Tuesday, the state said six new infections have been confirmed at Accordius Health at Aberdeen, surpassing the final tally for the Pinehurst facility. Fifty-eight of the 90 cases identified at the Aberdeen nursing home involve elderly residents, while the other 32 cases involve employees.
Six of the facility’s residents and a staff member have died of complications from COVID-19 since August, according to NCDHHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.