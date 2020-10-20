Peak Resources Pinelake is located on Pinehurst Avenue in Carthage.

 Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot

Two more elderly residents have died in a coronavirus outbreak at Peak Resources Pinelake, a Carthage nursing home where three deaths are now linked to COVID-19.

The Moore County Health Department said one of the two recently deceased residents was an American Indian man older than 75 who died on Oct. 6. The other resident was an American Indian woman in the “65 to 74 age range” who died Sunday, the health department said.

A total of 40 people have died of complications from COVID-19 in Moore County since the start of the pandemic, with 24 of the deaths related to outbreaks in nursing homes and assisted living communities. There are active outbreaks in eight of the county’s long-term care facilities, according to data released Tuesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The data show a rise in infections at Accordius Health at Aberdeen, which is now home to the largest outbreak to date in Moore County. The nursing home had been tied for weeks with Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation, where 84 cases of COVID-19 were reported in an outbreak that has since concluded.

On Tuesday, the state said six new infections have been confirmed at Accordius Health at Aberdeen, surpassing the final tally for the Pinehurst facility.  Fifty-eight of the 90 cases identified at the Aberdeen nursing home involve elderly residents, while the other 32 cases involve employees.

Six of the facility’s residents and a staff member have died of complications from COVID-19 since August, according to NCDHHS.

Outbreak data as of Oct. 20, 2020.

