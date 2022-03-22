The Sandhills Council of Garden Clubs and Sandhills Horticultural Society present Container Gardening, a workshop conducted by Hilarie Blevins, program coordinator of the Landscape Gardening Program at Sandhills Community College. The event at 1 p.m. on March 25, takes place at Ball Visitors’ Center adjoining the horticultural gardens.
The event is free to attend, no registration required. Seating may be limited.
