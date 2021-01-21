There are an overwhelming number of decisions to be made surrounding a wedding ceremony and reception; one of the most important is the venue. There are many details that can go into the choice of a location, and the discussions sometimes can involve whether to have an event in a larger city or in a small town.
Larger cities have perks, but small towns have charming venues that can provide many benefits to you and your guests without the big city costs. The Cole Auditorium in Hamlet, found in neighboring Richmond County, is the perfect venue if you are looking to have your wedding away from the hustle and bustle of a big city locale.
The Cole Auditorium is a beautiful brick venue that accommodates up to 260 people for sit-down dinners or up to 700 people for stand-up receptions, plus the auditorium that seats over 900 people for shows and events. It has a bright, spacious lobby for additional seating or entertaining, and outdoor space as well. You’ll find large, private dressing rooms equipped with makeup mirrors, counter space, sinks, a separate changing area, restrooms and shower facilities. There’s no upcharges for guests, and the Cole has tables and chairs that do not require an extra rental fee.
When you choose a vendor like the Cole Auditorium in a smaller nearby town, you can often find better availability with other wedding vendors, like caterers and florists. This is especially important if you are planning less than a year in advance. These vendors offer more personalized services and recommendations, and they will work to earn your business. Vendor references are easy to retrieve and can be trusted for local services. Small town vendors also typically work together for receptions and weddings. Often, they are willing to be paired together for one “turn-key” package price, which generally is a fraction of the cost for these services elsewhere.
If you have guests traveling in from out of town, there are reasonably priced options for hotels and overnight accommodations within a few miles of the Cole Auditorium. Proximity of the accommodations to a wedding venue should be carefully considered for the benefit of both guests and the wedding party. The small town setting around the Cole Auditorium is easy to navigate and offers plenty of parking accommodations. There’s no cost for parking, no tipping a valet or a parking tag to get in and out of a parking garage.
The parking availability and proximity to the location of the ceremony or reception space is important not only to the guests and bridal party, but also to the vendors. At the Cole Auditorium, vendors are able to load directly into the space where the event will take place, rather than having to navigate elevators or flights of stairs.
Removed from the fast pace of a big city, the Cole Auditorium is a charming, upscale venue that has everything you need to have the perfect wedding, reception or celebration on your special day. There is nothing that a bride and groom could ask for more than to be the center of attention for a few shining moments — let the Cole Auditorium be the starting point to a wonderful future for you and your spouse-to-be.
For more information on the Cole Auditorium, including more photos and a diagram of the space, visit http://richmondcc.edu/renting-cole.
