The Sandhills Motoring Festival fills downtown Pinehurst with high octane every Memorial Day weekend, bringing to the area a series of automotive events that culminate in a signature show: Concours in the Village.
For those with the difficult task of judging some of the most impressive automobiles in the world, the owner’s story is just as important as the condition in which their vehicle arrives.
“We’re not a typical concours, where we look underneath the car and make sure every nut and bolt is in place,” said Marvin Waters II, president of Sandhills Motoring Festival. “If the car has a unique history, or if it has been in the family a long time, that means as much to us as the car being perfect.”
Every car lining the streets of downtown Pinehurst on Sunday, May 29 had a story — like the 1938 Mercedes-Benz 540 K Cabriolet, which was crowned Best in Show - Touring. A one-of-a-kind order for Swedish Olympian and socialite Max Gumpel, Robert Jepson purchased and restored this head-turner and frequent medal-winner in 2017. If its most famous passenger, actress Greta Garbo, were to walk into the concours, she would turn less heads than the sleek chrome trim and oversized hood ornament portraying the Greek goddess Diana.
The 540 K was a beacon for those who like to put on a show — like fellow Concours attendees Phil and Mary Farese, who spent 11 years entrenched in a painstaking restoration of a 1957 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz. But further down Chinquapin Road, the revving of a 1936 Harley Davidson VLH engine beckoned those who feel the call of the open road.
“The previous three guys who owned this bike put 15 miles on it over 30 years. The first weekend I got it back up and running I put 145 on it,” laughed owner Andrew Meislin, as he strategically positioned a kitchen container to catch fluid dripping from the engine.
Katie Bessiere entered into Class 11 — the Japanese Sportscars class — what was for years her everyday driver, a 2002 Subaru WRX that brought her on a cross-country relocation to Seven Lakes in 2020. The Concours was her first-ever show, one she was inspired to enter after hearing that she was an inspiration herself.
“When I get out of the car, people don’t know what to say. They are expecting a 25-year-old, male, kid,” she says. “I’ve heard from at least five or six women in the last year who have said I’ve made them feel more comfortable to own something like this of their own.”
From American to Italian, Swedish to Japanese, the more than 130 cars in downtown Pinehurst — anchored by a showpiece Ferrarri — were a draw for auto enthusiasts of all ages, who strolled through the village equipped with coffee and snacks from the Roast Office.
In addition to the Best in Show - Touring, judges also awarded Best of Show - Sporting (to Scott & Jamie Celiewich for their 1952 Siata 300BC); and a MCBA Award of Excellence (to Fred Zell for his 1972 Mercedes-Benz 280 SE 4.5). Pinehurst Mayor John Strickland gave out the Mayor’s Award, to Chris Lapinski for his 1934 Jaguar SS1 Touring.
“We had a truly exceptional assembly of automobiles, motorcycles and enthusiasts this weekend,” said Wilbur Strickland, chief judge for the Sandhills Motoring Festival. “The quality of entries just gets better and better, so the judging team really had their work cut out.”
The Sandhills Motoring Festival, presented by Broad Arrow Group, celebrates automotive ownership as well as those looking to pave their own road through higher education. Each year, proceeds from the festival fund one full student scholarship through an endowment at Sandhills Community College.
“The weather was spectacular, attendance was strong, and we had a superb group of cars,” Waters said. “We are just grateful for the support from the Village of Pinehurst and the local community.”
For more information on the Sandhills Motoring Festival and next year’s events, visit sandhillsmotoringfestival.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.