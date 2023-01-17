The most-watched late-night show on television? With an average of 2.5 million viewers, it’s Fox News Channel’s “Gutfeld!” a sketch show with a satirical take on current events. “Gutfeld!” has regularly surpassed “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in viewership since August 2022.
The show’s success is due in part to Joe DeVito, a New York comedian who serves a writer as well as a frequent guest and skit actor.
DeVito performs in Pinehurst at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Concessions will be available so you can enjoy domestic and local beer, wine, soda and snacks during the show. To see him in action at BPAC, get your tickets at ticketmesandhills.com.
After more than 150 television appearances plus a Dry Bar Comedy special with more than 8 million views online, DeVito has become known for dead-on timing, unexpected twists and often inappropriate one-liners, whether he’s taking on current events, relationships or his Italian-American family.
Joe DeVito's credits include: Comedy Central; The Late Late Show (CBS); Last Comic Standing (NBC); AXS-tv’s Gotham Comedy Live; Comics Unleashed; E! Network; CNN; Animal Planet; Discovery Channel; FOX News Channel’s Red Eye; Kennedy; The Greg Gutfeld Show
DeVito became a performer after spending a decade as a journalist and advertising writer — according to his website bio, he “gave into his coworker’s demands to try performing so he could find fame, while they finally got some work done.”
As a writer, Joe has contributed to Maxim Magazine, MTV, and the award-winning film “Super Size Me.”
“Joe DeVito from New York, ruled the room... 9.5 out of 10.” — Montreal Gazette
“DeVito opened with a set that was as fast paced as it was funny. Extremely disobedient of the term ‘politically correct’, he seems to have an endless pile of inappropriate one-liners in his head... yet deadpans all of this 100% with just the right amount of self-deprecation.” — Long Island Entertainment News “...one of the NYC scene’s most promising rising stars.” — from “Five Comics We Love” Stage Time Magazine
In 2006, he was invited to the prestigious “Just for Laughs Festival” in Canada, where the Montreal Gazette rated his performance “9.5 out of 10.”
He also had a semi-finalist turn on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.”
DeVito’s album “First Date with Joe DeVito” can be found on Amazon and iTunes; his Dry Bar Comedy special can be streamed in its entirety on Spotify.
Note: This performance is likely to contain strong language and adult themes. Please purchase tickets at your discretion.
