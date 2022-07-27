James Cella, above, stars in “Buyer & Cellar,” which begins its run on Aug. 5. "Gutenberg! The Musical!” starring Michael Santora, left, and Jacob Pressley, continues at the McPherson Theater through Sunday, July 31.
It’s a busy time at Judson Theatre Company’s Summer Theatre Festival. “Gutenberg! The Musical!” sold out its first weekend and there are very few tickets left for the final performances before the show concludes its run on July 31. Rehearsals have already begun for the second festival show, “Buyer & Cellar,” which will open Aug. 5 and run through Aug. 14 in Bradshaw Performing Arts Center’s intimate McPherson Theater.
The Judson Theatre Co. production marks the Sandhills area premiere of the Jonathan Tolins comedy. Tolins, best known today for the CBS/Paramount series “The Good Fight” and Apple TV’s wacky musical hit “Schmigadoon!,” penned “Buyer & Cellar” in 2013. The New York production, which also aired as a PBS special, starred Michael Urie (“Ugly Betty”). Since then, the play has been produced worldwide, winning raves every step of the way.
The New York Times described the play as “an irresistible one-man play from the most peculiar of fictitious premises — an underemployed Los Angeles actor goes to work in Barbra Streisand’s Malibu, California, basement mall.” The New Yorker labeled the play, “A fantasy so delightful you wish it were true.” Entertainment Weekly marveled, “Hilarious! Beyond brilliant. This show will go down ‘like butta'!”
“The show is a funny fantasia on the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs. And the mall in Barbra’s basement is a real place, meticulously documented in vivid color in her bestselling coffee-table book ‘A Passion for Design,’ which figures in the play.” says Judson Theatre Company Executive Director, Morgan Sills, who serves as the director of this production.
Sills has a long history of directing plays and musicals in regional theaters all over the country, but has never directed a show at Judson Theatre Co., the company he co-founded.
“I’m excited to collaborate with James Cella on our fourth show together,” he said.
“Seven years ago he starred in ‘Dial ‘M’ for Murder’ that I directed at Millbrook Playhouse, and Judson Theatre Company audiences remember his riveting performance as Leonard Vole, the man on trial, in ‘Witness for the Prosecution.’ He was also wonderful in our 2016 production of ‘Twelve Angry Men’. ‘Buyer & Cellar’ is a delectably droll comedy — quite the opposite of those suspense plays. The role of Alex More allows him to show a different side of his tremendous talent to Sandhills audiences.”
The new McPherson Theater at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center is located in Wellard Hall, just across the courtyard from Owens Auditorium. The space has been transformed into a flexible “black box” theater thanks to the generosity of Tom and Kathy McPherson.
“It’s a privilege for Judson Theatre Company to present the first professional theatrical productions in that beautiful space,” says Sills. “We can’t wait for Sandhills area audiences to experience it. Perhaps more than in a larger theater, you feel like every performance is being crafted in front of your eyes, just for you.”
After “Buyer & Cellar,” the final show of the summer festival is “Rent” author Jonathan Larson’s “tick, tick…BOOM!”
“We’re already planning the second season of the Summer Theatre Festival,” says Daniel Haley, Judson Theatre Company’s artistic director. “There’s definitely an audience for professional summer theater in the Sandhills. The community enthusiasm and general response has been tremendous.”
