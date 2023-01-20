We have three pets — two cats and one bold puppy — and have lived through three in my family sharing the diagnosis of some aspect of dementia and/or Alzheimer’s disease. That is way too many with the diagnosis, and one bold puppy is enough.
In 2014, we moved into our newly built home here in Moore County. Originally from Ohio, we had been living in Wake Forest the past 21 years. We chose this relocation having perceived that health care in the area was commensurate with what we felt we might need and were used to in the Triangle. Both my husband and I retired from allied medicine roles: I had been a neuro-developmental occupational therapist.
I was surprised to learn that the qualitative difference in resources from county to county, state to state was vast and was not always a good difference. In 2009, I had a dementia “conversational tool” book published, “Let’s Look Together,” and I started to research where it could be incorporated in memory care facilities locally. In our Moore County community that was educated, elderly and profiled a reasonable degree of affluence, where was support for those dealing with this diagnosis? I found in my research that it was lacking.
Creating Community
Have you ever talked to someone about something that you were doing? Or did something that you never thought that you might? My book was created and published due to the prompting of a friend. It was a Christmas gift to my mother years before she died. It allowed us to communicate, when she no longer spoke in sentences to express her well-articulated thoughts. There was no resource like it at the time.
The organic energy that we respond to in our lives is critical to sense. I felt led to “connect the dots” with fellow dementia-oriented and dedicated folks. I kept planting seeds for opportunities during the pandemic and they have started to sprout.
Based upon a simple math equation, Moore County, with a population of 23,635 that are 65-plus, has an estimated 2,528 living with dementia. If you don’t already know someone whose care partner is experiencing this disease, you should know that this diagnosis is, unequivocally, long term. It is physically and emotionally wearing. Families are impacted as much, if not more, than the person who has the disease.
The nonprofit Dementia Alliance, located in Raleigh, is now providing supportive tools across the state. In previous years, these tools were available to communities in the Triangle. Their business mission is “to improve the lives of all North Carolinians impacted by dementia, engaging and empowering them through support, education and research.” As an organization they are a beacon for providing support group facilitator training classes, counseling, education and other useful programs to assist care partners with the disease process. Dementia Alliance is focused primarily on the care partner. For information, call (919) 832-3732.
Tangible, accessible resources are also available here through the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center (SEC), whose mission is “to provide services that promote the well-being of older adults.”
The SEC’s activity director, Lynne Drinkwater, and Alveda Person, a counselor, have embraced being this area’s “hub” for information related to dementia resources and formed a collaborative relationship with Dementia Alliance to utilize speakers and materials to provide on the SEC site. To learn more about the services offered to seniors in Moore County or to simply sign up to receive the monthly newsletter to keep aware of all activities via email, call (910) 947-4483.
If you want to enjoy music as a social outing with your individual with the diagnosis, or exercise, or receive counseling guidance related to specific personal questions, the SEC is a welcoming community space.
On Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Melanie Bunn will present “How to Interact with a Loved One or Friend with Dementia,” at the SEC. This presentation is free and open to the public. Bunn is a dementia training specialist for Dementia Alliance of North Carolina, consulting associate at Duke University School of Nursing and a trainer with Positive Approach to Care. Bunn also leads her consulting business, Bunn Consulting. She received her undergraduate degree from UNC-Chapel Hill, her master’s in family health nursing from Clemson University and a post-graduate gerontological Nurse Practitioner certificate from Duke University. She has volunteered as an Alzheimer’s support group facilitator for over 25 years.
There are additional opportunities for those living with a dementia diagnosis and their caregivers offered through local support groups, social and educational events scheduled here in Moore County.
“Until your last breath, you are a human being.”
Rae-Lynn Cebul Ziegler is a local community dementia advocate who is guiding the development of local programs as a volunteer.
