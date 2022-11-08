The Pinehurst Garden Club celebrated their two scholarship winners with a fall luncheon at the Forest Creek dining room where they were entertained and enlightened by Susan Campbell, hummingbird expert. Due to the success of the spring Plant Sale, the club was able to offer two scholarships to SCC horticultural students. Hilarie Blevins, associate professor and coordinator of landscape gardening at Sandhills Community College, thanked the club for their devotion to the college by providing the scholarships to two very worthy candidates. She said the college enrolls 38 percent female students, and all but two in the program are mothers. Scholarship winner Sarah Lawlis, above right, has a passion for what will be her degree in Landscape Gardening, in order to pursue a career in landscape design and consultation. She feels her artistic talents will be useful in this endeavor. Having a family which includes a husband, a one-year-old and many pets, she still manages a 3.9 GPA. Scholarship winner Tabitha Magrid, above left, has a passion for propagation and production. Her own family, husband and two-year-old need time, but she still manages a 4 point GPA. She said she has found additional “family, a future and one more place to call home at SCC with its supportive faculty and environment that provides opportunities to connect with those in the field.”
Club News: Pinehurst Garden Club Scholarship Recipients Announced
