Grab some coconuts and run away to the Sunrise Square for this weekend’s outdoor movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (1975).

The “doors” open at 7:45 p.m., and the movie starts at 8:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, through Sunday, Aug. 23.

This classic adventure comedy is a retelling of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table as they embark on an epic search for the Holy Grail. The king and his knights encounter a series of silly and sometimes tragic challenges to reach their goal.

Movie Trivia “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”

Monty Python is a British comedy troupe popular in the 1960s and ’70s. “The Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” an innovative, satirical sketch comedy show on BBC, heavily influenced the creation and style of “Saturday Night Live” (SNL). Monty Python included Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin.

In 2005, Monty Python was also a hit on Broadway with the musical “Spamalot, based on Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” During its initial run, which starred Tim Curry, as King Arthur, more than two million people attended 1,575 performances. “Spamalot” was one of eight UK musicals commemorated on Royal Stamps.

Tickets to Monty Python and the Holy Grail are $10 per person and are available 30 minutes before the show, Seating is limited and is first come, first served. Masks are required.

Movies will be shown Friday through Sunday nights, weather permitting. Full concessions will be available, including the Sunrise’s Amish Country popcorn, locally made candy bars, assorted boxes of candy, sodas, beer, wine, and hard cider. Camp or beach chairs and/or blankets are recommended. No pets, coolers or outside food will be permitted.

The theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. For information, visit www.sunrisetheater.com.