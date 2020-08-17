Monty Python

Grab some coconuts and run away to the Sunrise Square for this weekend’s outdoor movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (1975).

The “doors” open at 7:45 p.m., and the movie starts at 8:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, through Sunday, Aug. 23.

This classic adventure comedy is a retelling of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table as they embark on an epic search for the Holy Grail. The king and his knights encounter a series of silly and sometimes tragic challenges to reach their goal.

Monty Python is a British comedy troupe popular in the 1960s and ’70s. “The Monty Python’s Flying Circus,” an innovative, satirical sketch comedy show on BBC, heavily influenced the creation and style of “Saturday Night Live” (SNL). Monty Python included Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin.

In 2005, Monty Python was also a hit on Broadway with the musical “Spamalot, based on Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” During its initial run, which starred Tim Curry, as King Arthur, more than two million people attended 1,575 performances. “Spamalot” was one of eight UK musicals commemorated on Royal Stamps.

Tickets to Monty Python and the Holy Grail are $10 per person and are available 30 minutes before the show, Seating is limited and is first come, first served. Masks are required.

Movies will be shown Friday through Sunday nights, weather permitting. Full concessions will be available, including the Sunrise’s Amish Country popcorn, locally made candy bars, assorted boxes of candy, sodas, beer, wine, and hard cider. Camp or beach chairs and/or blankets are recommended. No pets, coolers or outside food will be permitted.

The theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. For information, visit www.sunrisetheater.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Sign Up
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get 24-7 digital-only access and support award-winning community journalism. This gives you access to thepilot.com and its electronic replica edition.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber , you also receive unlimited digital access. You can do that here. For any problems, call our customer service number at 910-693-2487 or 693-2488.

Free access for current print subscribers
Get Started

Home Delivery

Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday with home delivery. Your home delivery subscription also includes unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days