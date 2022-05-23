Couples looking to say their vows in a beautiful golf-course setting without breaking the bank are guaranteed to find a space to fit their budget and their style at The Country Club of Whispering Pines. Between eight stellar venues and a staff that can handle any request, brides-to-be will find it easy to fulfill any vision while enjoying all-inclusive options.
Accommodations for Parties of Every Size
Just minutes away from the village of Pinehurst, The Country Club of Whispering Pines’ 36-hole Ellis Maples-designed golf course epitomizes the heart of the Sandhills. Picturesque scenes on the greens and spaces filled with an abundance of dreamy natural light make it the perfect setting for a ceremony, reception, or both, and the club’s flexibility to accommodate parties of every size makes it the ideal venue for those looking to plan a wedding with minimal restrictions.
Larger weddings will fit comfortably in the elegant, 5,450-square-foot Lakes Grand Ballroom that seats up to 300 and features a 1,100-square-foot dance floor — along with an entire wall of 8-foot-high windows looking onto the Tranquility Pond. Many brides find the pond a place to mix and mingle during cocktail hour, or the perfect place to pose for group photos.
Other rooms provide seating in the hundreds, while smaller weddings will feel at home on the Ellis Maples Terrace, which overlooks Thagard Lake; or the casual poolside cabana, a 980-square-foot space equipped with sliding glass doors and seating for 20.
Locations for Every Taste
The Country Club of Whispering Pines has multiple sites for ceremonies, providing availability and flexibility for a unique wedding day. Whether facing the open green, or the cozy indoors, the club has the ability to provide your guests a seamless transition from the ceremony to the reception.
No matter your style or preference, The Country Club of Whispering Pines offers something for everyone so that couples can have the day of their dreams in a space that makes them feel right at home.
Dedication to Every Detail
Every booking at The Country Club of Whispering Pines gives you access to an on-staff event planner, who will coordinate everything from place settings to vendor arrivals. The club’s highly trained culinary staff loves coming up with creative menus to build on signature offerings like bacon-wrapped scallops, spanakopita, sauteed chicken picatta, and filet mignon.
From setting up an adjoining playroom for children to allowing couples to bring items in the day before their big event, the club’s small, family-like atmosphere means that accommodation for almost any request can be made — and often accomplished with a simple email. &
Want to learn more? Visit countryclubofwhisperingpines.com/events/, call 910.949.3000 or visit info@countryclubofwhisperingpines.com
