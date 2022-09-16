Tour the Native Pollinator Garden, visit the magical monarch tents, and enjoy fun activities while learning about pollinators. Then, tag and release monarch butterflies. Live music, food trucks and kids’ activities also will be featured at the annual Flutterby Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Village Arboretum, Pinehurst.
The Flutterby Festival is sponsored by the Village Heritage Foundation with support from the village of Pinehurst, the Healing Gardens at FirstHealth, the Carolina Philharmonic, Moore Literacy Council, Partners for Children and Families, and Beehero.org.
Dogs must be leashed in the Village Arboretum and not permitted in the exhibition tents or butterfly tagging
areas.
As a special highlight, Lara Beth Jones, Ms. North Carolina North America, and Emma Taylor, USA National Miss NC Junior Teen, will read pollinator-inspired books to visitors at a booth sponsored by Moore County Literacy Council and Partners for Children and Families.
Jones is a licensed occupational therapist and certified nature and forest therapy guide. She encourages everyone to “free your spirit and fill your heart with the forest!”
Taylor is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Taylor of Pinehurst and an eighth-grader at Sandhills Classical Christian School. She is a frequent volunteer at the Native Pollinator Garden.
