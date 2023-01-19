Wedding guests often remember the food more than anything else, maybe even more than the bride’s dress. That’s why it’s critical to carefully consider your menu, the food service style, and how they both pair with your wedding venue.
Chef Brian Hainley and his wife, Alison, are here to help. Brian graduated from the Culinary Institute of America, and his food is well-known in the Sandhills. The Hainleys own and operate local hotspot Mason’s Restaurant and Grocery in Aberdeen, as well as the neighboring Pizzeria Grazia.
With the wild success of their restaurants, the Hainleys decided to start Genuine Hospitality Catering and Events to accommodate the high demand for quality local caterers.
Whether your wedding will be small and intimate or include all the third cousins, the Hainleys have you covered. Genuine Hospitality Catering can serve parties with as few as 25 guests, up to 250.
On the Menu
When creating your wedding menu, consider your personal taste — it is your big day, remember?
“One of the things we want to emphasize with brides is: Make yourself happy first,” Brian says. “Choose the foods you want to enjoy — that’s the most important thing.”
Genuine Hospitality Catering might serve up Nashville chicken sliders with shrimp and grits if you like traditional Southern food. If you prefer steakhouse eats, the Hainleys might suggest a carving station paired with a seafood bar brimming with lobsters, crab legs, and raw oysters.
Genuine Hospitality can make it all, so there really are no rules. If international flair tickles your taste buds, then opt for Asian fusion with tuna poke bowls or a Mexican spread complete with a street taco station.
When the bride and groom can’t agree, Genuine Hospitality can help start a marriage right — with a little compromise. If the bride wants Mediterranean cuisine, but the groom prefers grandma’s Southern cooking, then your menu might range from grape leaves and couscous salad to spicy Nashville-style fried chicken.
And look no further for drinks. Genuine Hospitality Catering provides a full-service bar and craft cocktails, as well as wine and beer.
Served With Style
Hiring a caterer familiar with all the local venues ensures that the wedding day runs smoothly. Lucky for you, Genuine Hospitality’s staff has worked at every major venue in the region, so you have nothing to fret about on the big day.
“Depending on how elaborate you want to get with your catering and particularly with your service style, the venue is an important consideration,” Brian says.
Recent service trends include heavy hors d’oeuvres, grazing stations, and charcuterie spreads. Family-style dinners are also gaining popularity.
“We can accommodate any service style a bride prefers,” Brian says. “But family style is just something really cool that lends an intimacy to a meal that is so appropriate for a celebration like a wedding.”
Before You Go
From the first appetizer to the last drink, Genuine Hospitality Catering and Events knows how to serve a memorable meal — as long as you remember to plan. Brian recommends selecting your wedding venue and caterer a year in advance.
Come to your catering appointment armed with your budget and guest count if you can. The Hainleys are good at stretching a budget and suggesting affordable options. For more information, call (910) 447-2774 or visit genuinehospitalitycatering.com. Genuine Hospitality Catering is located at 102 West Main Street, Suite 202, Aberdeen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.