When it comes to senior living in North Carolina, numerous options are available. But not many can lay claim to a welcoming atmosphere, an exceptional level of care proven over two decades, comfortable residences with monthly lease options and no high entrance fees.
All this and more can be found at The Carolina Inn.
The assisted living community is in the heart of Fayetteville, an All-American city rich in history and celebrated for its Southern hospitality.
The property is nestled within the 100-acre Village Green neighborhood, one that’s filled with stately trees, rolling hills and tranquil water vistas while being close to doctors’ offices and medical services. Cape Fear Valley Hospital is less than one mile away.
Fort Bragg and the PX are nearby as are shopping, dining and day spas, and spots for arts and entertainment. Bringing together access to a continuum of care, Village Green also features independent living in The Carolina Highlands, plus skilled nursing and rehab services — making the neighborhood a senior living destination.
Thanks to a strong local employment pool, The Carolina Inn attracts top caregivers allowing it to provide the highest nurse-to-resident ratio for assisting living communities in the area.
This translates into unsurpassed person-centered care that puts each resident’s needs first — whether someone requires just a little assistance with daily activities or more hands-on support with personal hygiene and dressing. The Carolina Inn has nurses on each floor and staff is available around the clock to deliver health services to residents, including medication management and monitoring and first aid. Additional services such as diabetic care, podiatry, and lab resources are available as needed and every resident is equipped with a 24-hour emergency response system.
“There’s a reason The Carolina Inn has been Fayetteville’s sought-after assisted living community for two decades,” said Jared Fryer, president of Village Green Real Estate and Development. “We understand North Carolina seniors and have set a standard where consistently exceeding expectations is the norm. We always have — and continue to — make the well-being of our residents paramount.”
Thoughtfulness is evident in everything at The Carolina Inn, from caregivers who treat everyone like family to locally sourced, restaurant-quality meals. To encourage independence and help residents stay active and engaged, Life Enrichment programs are available to stimulate the mind, body and spirit. Additional amenities such as concierge services, a salon, housekeeping, laundry, transportation and more make residents feel like they’re staying in an exclusive boutique hotel every day.
“No other assisted living community in North Carolina provides all the comforts of home in a safe and caring resort-style setting like The Carolina Inn,” said Fryer.
As a rental community, The Carolina Inn offers monthly lease options and a selection of furnished and unfurnished, one- and two-bedroom senior living apartments to fit a variety of budgets and lifestyles.
To see available residences and tour The Carolina Inn, schedule a one-on-one visit at www.CarolinaInnNC.com or (910) 501-2271.
