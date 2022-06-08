Something for everyone — that’s the goal of Jeremy Welman, the new managing partner of Carolina Cinemas Sandhills 10, located in Southern Pines.
If you’ve been around a while, you may know this movie theater as Paragon Theaters or even Frank Theaters. After many years of ups and downs, including a pandemic, the owning company knew the theater needed new ownership and a lot of TLC. Enter Welman.
Coming to Southern Pines from Scottsdale, Arizona, Welman brings over 38 years of experience in the movie theater industry. What began as a fun, summer job at the age of 14 — “mainly to watch free movies and get pocket change” — turned into a lifelong love of the business. In the years since, he has helped launch CineBistro in Cary and become an executive of Harkins Theaters in Arizona.
“Working in cinema is fun,” he says. “I love that the product changes every week, so it’s never dull. Living in Southern Pines, I’m excited about the growing market and endless opportunities in the area. I want this place to be more than ‘just a theater.’”
Since beginning the process of ownership, Welman has put in a lot of sweat equity into the cinema. “There’s been a lot of cleaning, repair, and maintenance,” he says. “We’ve replaced the A/C units, projectors, and audio amplifiers, and we’ve power washed the building, cleaned the carpets, and sterilized bathrooms.”
The improvements don’t stop with the aesthetics. Welman says he and his staff will focus on a “hospitality mentality” with “new systems and technology that will put the customer first and upgrade their experience to today’s standards.” Welman plans to add beer, wine, and cider (particularly from local vendors like James Creek Cider House), as well as pizza to the menu, along with indoor/outdoor furniture.
But Welman knows that just because you build it, doesn’t mean they will come. His plan? To bring in more diverse programming so there is something for everyone regardless of their age, background or interests. While he knows that kid/family movies, faith-based movies, and big blockbusters will add to the appeal, he wants to also add in sporting and music viewing events.
This summer, the theater will run an eight-week summer camp for kids (accompanied by an adult). The theater will bring eight PG movies — one each week — back to the big screen every Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., with tickets priced at $2. The promotion starts on Wednesday, June 29.
In addition, all tickets are just $7 every Tuesday, all day and night, regardless of age. Military personnel and senior citizens receive special reduced pricing (with valid ID) always. You can even host birthday parties (for up to 30 kids) at the cinema, with a private room for food/gifts/celebration.
Welman is excited to use this new venture as an opportunity to immerse himself into the community and give back by being an active member of the community. He plans to work with as many local vendors and businesses as possible, and he even wants to partner with the Sunrise Theater, which he sees as an area “treasure.” Stay tuned for a collaboration that he envisions in an effort to establish an annual film festival.
Carolina Cinemas Sandhills 10 is located at 104 Brucewood Road, Southern Pines. For information, call 910-695-1100 or visit www.sandhills10cinemas.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.