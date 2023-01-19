Months, sometimes even years go into planning a wedding, yet, on the big day, you might be so busy with guests that you barely enjoy the food, flowers, and finer things you so painstakingly selected. While mingling with old friends or distant cousins, you might miss your grandparents dancing to their favorite song or the ringbearer hugging the family dog.
But that’s why videographers like Terry McMillian of Brick Capital Video do what they do. Videographers capture the fleeting moments, so you can relive your wedding day without missing a single detail.
“I love what I do,” McMillian says.
A trained eye captures the small moments best, and McMillian has been behind the camera for decades. The Sanford native and Marine veteran took up professional videography in 1985 after earning undergraduate and graduate degrees in technology and related fields. Since, McMillian has filmed holiday parties, business conferences, and even funerals, but weddings make up 95 percent of his bookings.
“While you cherish the memories, we’ll preserve the legacy,” McMillian tells couples. He relies on his expertise to deliver a polished product and works closely with wedding planners to capture the big day, but special requests from the bride and groom are always welcome. McMillian has videoed pre-wedding interviews with the bride, groom, and both sets of parents — and the results were replay-worthy.
Aside from the ceremony and reception, McMillian captures small moments like table setting and flower arranging. Then, for his signature shot, he turns his focus to the bride. “This is the bride’s day,” McMillian says. “I like to surround the bottom of her dress with flowers.”
Experience has taught McMillian to use only the highest quality, professional cameras and equipment. The finished wedding video, usually about an hour, flows smoothly from the ceremony through the reception. It’s no wonder that “capturing memories” is McMillian’s slogan.
Visit brickcapitalvideo.com to view McMillian’s video galleries. Call (919) 356-1624 for more information.
