Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber and wood management and production companies in the world, recently purchased more than 1,600 acres in Moore County.
The company, based in Seattle, paid $5.4 million for 1,662 acres. The sale includes five parcels in central and northern Moore County, including properties along Dowd Road, N.C. 22, Airport Road, Holly Grove School Road and Alton Road. The properties were sold by another timber company, TC&I Timber Co. out of Mississippi.
Weyerhaeuser is one of the largest timberland companies in the United States, owning nearly 12.4 million acres of timberlands and managing an additional 14 million acres of timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. The company also manufactures wood products and operates as a real estate investment trust.
“The recent purchase of timberlands in Moore County will become a part of our NC Timberlands and will continue to be managed as timber stands,” said Nancy Thompson, director of government affairs for Weyerhaeuser.
She also indicated that she was “not aware of any planned new hires in Moore County or any additional economic development impacts.”
With this acquisition, Weyerhaeuser will own or manage more than 900,000 acres of timberlands in the Carolinas. The company also operates four mills, a distribution center and tree nursery and hosts multiple mitigation banks and real estate development projects — employing more than 700 people in North and South Carolina alone.
“This transaction is a great example of our ongoing efforts to enhance our portfolio that generate solid returns for our shareholders,” Devin Stockfish, president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “These Carolina timberlands are high-quality, well-managed timberlands and are strategically located. They offer very attractive timberland attributes, and they will provide strong cash flows for our Southern Timberlands business.”
Forests balance an estimated 16 percent of U.S. emissions each year. However, a controversial draft U.S. Forest Service plan could open 450,000 acres of North Carolina’s Pisgah-Nantahala National Forest for logging. Over 800 objections were filed and have delayed the final plan.
