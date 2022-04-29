Under a beautiful blue sky, nearly 400 guests, including dozens of local and state officials, celebrated the opening Wednesday of the James A. Thomas Hall, a state-of-the-art facility where UNC Pembroke is preparing future business leaders of our region.
The new building, home to the Thomas School of Business, will drive the university’s efforts to continue building an educated workforce in southeastern North Carolina.
Former dean of the School of Business Barry O’Brien pointed to the school’s recent enrollment growth during his remarks, specifically the MBA program, noting the university will produce 600 MBA graduates this academic year.
“They will graduate, raise families and find jobs, and 95 percent of them will live in North Carolina,” O’Brien said.
Gov. Roy Cooper, who helped cut the ribbon on the $38 million facility Wednesday, said the James A. Thomas Hall is a shining example of a public-private partnership.
“I’m so excited about today because I know people are coming together because they believe in education,” Cooper said.
“North Carolina is taking off. We are creating record numbers of jobs in our state. With all these jobs coming, what keeps me up at night is making sure we have the well-trained, educated, diverse workforce to fill all of these jobs that these CEOs want.”
Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore also delivered remarks along with former UNCP Trustee Jim Thomas, the building’s namesake, and UNCP Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings. Members of the UNC Board of Governors, UNCP Board of Trustees and other major university board members, along with the building’s donors were in attendance.
“Thank you all for being here to celebrate this new chapter — this high watermark in the life of UNC Pembroke and the Thomas School of Business,” Cummings said. “This School of Business building is a reality because of those here today, and indeed many others, working toward a common vision because they believe in the promise, the power and the potential of a UNCP education to change lives,” Cummings said.
The 64,000 square-foot building, which opened to students in January, features offices, classrooms, a business career center, a 300-seat auditorium, an interactive market-style trading room, student discussion areas and an eatery.
“This is a great day to honor this occasion,” said Moore. “It’s a great day to reflect on what this university has done, what it is doing, and, more importantly, what it will do. It’s upward and onward.
“I’m so proud to see what is happening here because of this facility and the continued investment. The graduates coming out of this university are not just great for today––this is going to pay dividends for decades to come,” Moore added.
During the ceremony, each speaker offered a special thanks to Thomas and his wife Sally for their steadfast support of the university and the community. The Thomases kicked off the fundraising campaign with a record $7 million in 2017. The remaining funds were provided by the Connect NC Bond, state funds, private donors and a multi-million grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation.
“Jim’s generosity has made a lasting impact on UNC Pembroke, its students and the larger community in Robeson County and the state of North Carolina,” Berger said. “That impact will continue to grow with this building.
“The building bears Jim’s name, but his influence goes far beyond physical structures. This university is a beacon of opportunity for students and the surrounding area, which is why contributions from individuals like Jim and Sally Thomas make a world of difference.”
Before offering closing remarks, Cooper presented Jim Thomas, a Pembroke native, member of the Lumbee Tribe and prominent Los Angeles real estate developer, with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine — considered the state’s highest civilian honor. Thomas was also presented with a state flag and proclamations from the North Carolina House and the General Assembly by Berger and Moore thanking him for his service.
Thomas’ impact in Pembroke extends beyond the UNCP campus. He established the Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub, which helps start-ups and small businesses grow into successful companies, and the A.S. Thomas Center, a commercial and residential center, beginning the revitalization of downtown Pembroke.
Though recognized numerous times throughout the program, Thomas said he doesn’t deserve the credit for envisioning a new building for the School of Business, noting Chancellor Cummings’ determination and persistence in finding support for the facility.
“At the time, I was more interested in the renovation of downtown Pembroke. After conversations with the chancellor, the one thing that finally dawned on me was the university was an extension of what I had already started to do. I see the Thomas School of Business as an extension of the Hub, to train and help individuals start businesses.”
Thomas went on to say that when looking at the building in that light, he agreed the building would promote growth of the university, town and business school.
“When I looked at the building in that light, the chancellor was so convinced that the building would be so important to the university and the business school. It is my hope and prayer that the chancellor’s vision will be realized.”
The Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub works closely with the Thomas School of Business, which provides access to its faculty and research, and offers degrees for students to pursue dreams of starting their own businesses.
Bringing the program to a close, Cummings thanked Thomas for remembering his Pembroke roots.
“For Jim, as the saying goes ‘home is not a place, it’s a feeling’. The best journeys in life always do lead us back home. Thank you, Jim, for your dedication, commitment to and vision for this community.”
