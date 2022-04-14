Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.