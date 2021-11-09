Cynthia Oxendine began as an administrative assistant at UNC Pembroke, but quickly worked her way to the top ranks of the Student Affairs Division.
Through hard work and persistence, she achieved success, retiring as assistant vice chancellor. Including the three years she spent as a student, Oxendine dedicated 40 years of her life to the university.
“It's been a labor of love. I was blessed to work at a place I love, doing what I love, with people I love. Some of the best times of my life and memories made happened here,” Oxendine said.
Similar testimonials of sacrifice and a passion for UNCP were echoed during Tuesday's special retirement dinner at the University Center Annex. The university recognized 44 retirees from 2020 and 2021.
“UNCP's goal is to provide an exceptional educational experience in an environment of academic and campus excellence. And it's because of you, we can aspire to that goal,” Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings told the honorees.
“I want you all to remember the thousands of lives you've impacted here at UNCP. You will forever be part of the BraveNation family and the story that shapes our past and present and future.”
Many spent a lifetime at the university, including Sue Cummings, whose career spanned 42 years and Terry Oxendine, who came to work in 1980. Dr. Donald Beken, Ann Jacobs, Gwen Locklear, Dr. Lisa Schaeffer, Bobbie Scott and Dr. Bob Schneider were recognized for 30-plus years.
“This was my life,” said Schneider, a professor in the Department of Political Science and Public Administration for 38 years. “It was a great career. As an undergraduate student, I decided I was going to be a professor at a young age, and I never wavered on that goal.
“It was a marvelous experience.”
The 2020-2021 retirees are: Foncell Baker, Facilities Operations, 23 years; Dr. Donald Beken, Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, 31 years; Jerry Bennett, Counseling and Psychological Services, 5 years;
Dr. Alfred Bryant, Department of Counseling, 29 years;
Cora Bullard, Student Health Services, 23 years; Cindy Campbell, Department of Music, 11 years; Dr. Robert Canida, Mary Livermore Library, 25 years; Sandra Carr, Office of Human Resources, 13 years; Susan Cummings, Mary Livermore Library, 42 years; Geraldine Dial, Facilities Operations, 16 years; Theresa Dimery, Facilities Operations, 13 years; Barry Graves, Division of Information Technology, 15 years; George Gressman, Counseling and Psychological Services, 21 years; Doug Hammonds, Facilities Operations, 22 years; Rebecca Hunt, Facilities Operations, 22 years; Ann Jacobs, Auxiliary and Business Services, 34 years; Sherry Jones, Controller's Office, 29 years; Judith Lee, Student Health Services, 21 years; Dr. Raymond Lee, Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, 23 years; Leanie Lewis, Housing and Residence Life, 20 years; Edward Locklear, Facilities Planning, 12 years; Gwen Locklear, Mary Livermore Library, 32 years; Judy Locklear, Student Accounts, 18 years; Wayne Locklear, Housing and Residence Life, 25 years; Robert McDonnell, Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, 9 years; Dr. Marlane Mowitz, Career Center, 6 years; Dr. Ottis Murray, Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, 21 years; Dr. Barry O'Brien, School of Business, 14 years;
Terry Oxendine, Division of Information Technology, 40 years; Dr. Mario Paparozzi, Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, 17 years; Sam Pearson, Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, 13 years; Rosemarie Pilarczyk, Department of Nursing, 14 years; Cindy Revels, Student Accounts, 27 years; Dr. James Robinson, Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice, 15 years; Cheryl Rogers, Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub, 5 years; Michael Rogers, Facilities Operations, 13 years; Dr. Lisa Schaeffer, Student Affairs, 36 years; Bobbie Scott, Office of the Provost and Academic Affairs, 31 years; Mark Singletary, Police and Public Safety, 10 years; Rodney Strickland, Division of Information Technology, 25 years; Dr. John Mark Thompson, Department of History, 25 years; and Dr. Jay Vest, Department of American Indian Studies, 18 years.
