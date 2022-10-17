National Forest Products Week began Sunday, Oct. 16 and runs through next Sunday, Oct. 23. The North Carolina Forestry Association and the N.C Forest Service plan to recognize the economic contributions of the state’s forest products industry throughout the week.
In 2020, the forest sector in Moore County supported 704 jobs with a total payroll of $32 million.
“We celebrate Forest Products Week nationally every year because of the economic impact, but also because forests are a sustainable, renewable, and recyclable resource,” said NCFA Executive Director John Hatcher.
In July, Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber and wood management and production companies in the world, purchased more than 1,600 acres in Moore County. The company, based in Seattle, paid $5.4 million for 1,662 acres. Currently, Moore County has 451,516 acres of timberland and forestland.
The forest products industry in North Carolina was the second largest employer among manufacturing sectors in the state. This included forestry and logging operations, sawmills, furniture mills, and pulp and paper industries.
Longleaf pine straw production alone generates more than $10 million in the county.
Straw raking, a fairly new forestry practice, came out of trying to create a more sustainable cycle of forestry. A longleaf tree typically produces pine needles in as little as 12 years while it takes approximately 50 years to produce a telephone pole. The amount of pine needles sold often outweighs the value of the timber.
The value of forest products has not gone unnoticed. The North Carolina Pine Needle Producers Association (NCPNPA) and the N.C. Forestry Association have worked closely together to combat pine straw theft. North Carolina law designates theft of personal property valued at less than $1,000 as a misdemeanor, but any amount of pine straw theft is classified as a Class H felony.
This industry only continues to grow. In 2018, five students at N.C. State designed the Pine Biner, a processing machine that sorts straw to make it easier for baling. Considered one of the greatest modern additions to the pine straw industry, the machine is capable of reducing at least 15 percent of field labor.
The N.C. Forest Service protects, manages and promotes forest resources for the citizens of North Carolina. The forest sector in Moore had a total economic contribution of approximately $166 million in the 2020 economy.
“Agriculture is a nearly $93 billion industry for our state, and forestry accounts for one-third of that economic footprint,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “On average, every dollar created in the forest sector contributed an additional sixty cents to the state’s economy, which is a testament to the strength and importance of our forest sector.”
For information about the economic contribution of the forest sector in Moore County and in North Carolina, visit forestry.ces.ncsu.edu.
