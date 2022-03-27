Passport stamps are fun. Going on an adventure with friends and family is fun. Free stuff is fun. Drinking beer is fun. Traveling is expensive. Passport pictures are awful.
Enter the Pour Tour Passport, a free passport-style booklet that directs people to seven drinking holes around the area. As you purchase a beverage at each of the seven locations, a stamp is placed in the passport.
Once the passport is “full,” the passport can be exchanged for a free Sandhills Pour Tour commemorative 16-ounce mug. For a limited time, the CVB is offering the Donald Ross 150th anniversary collector’s coin free as well. Finally, each completed passport will be entered into a drawing to win a two-night stay in the Pinehurst area.
Brainchild of Phil Werz and the Convention and Visitors Bureau of Moore County, these passports can be picked up at any of the locations including the CVB. Participants include: Hatchet Brewing Co. in Southern Pines; the Southern Pines Brewing Co. locations on Air Tool Drive and Pennsylvania Avenue; Southern Pines Growler Co.; Pinehurst Brewing Co.; Railhouse Brewery in Aberdeen; and the James Creek Cider House in Cameron.
While Werz and staff designed the passport with the hopes of encouraging visitors of Moore County to explore the area, he is equally as excited to offer the locals a chance to have a staycation of sorts, brewery style.
Micah Niebauer, CEO of Southern Pines Brewing Co. agreed. “Whether it has been producing amazing video tours of the local craft beer scene or this great passport idea, Phil and the CVB have been an incredible support to our local industry. We hope our regulars will take advantage of this cool idea and grab some great free stuff as well.”
The CVB has been working on this idea for quite some time and appears to have thought of everything. Werz said,“The passport includes several QR codes with links to great shopping, dining, golf information, local events hosted by our passport partners, and area attractions. There are also links to transportation.”
The official kick-off date is April 1, no fooling.
"The coin, the mugs, the passport itself, are all instant conversation pieces and something to do with your friends around the county and those that visit the area,” Werz said. “We wanted to offer these programs that would appeal equally to both community members and visitors in our efforts to promote our passport partners and to honor Donald Ross with the commemorative coin as a way to support the Tufts Archives.”
No Eurail pass needed.
The CVB is located at 155 W. New York Ave., Suite 300 in downtown Southern Pines and is open Monday through Friday, 9-5.
Contact Sam Hudson at (910) 693-2462 or Sam@thepilot.com.
This project is funded with taxpayer money. (County room tax) If there is a problem with this does that put the County on the hook for damages?
John Misiaszek
