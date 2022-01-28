After more than a decade spent operating a consignment shop from a converted home in Whispering Pines, The Puzzle Piece is transitioning to a model that will allow owners Chris and Brian Garton to better serve their mission of serving the special needs community — a mission that began as a way to help their son, Scott, who has autism.
Rather than accepting items for sale from community members and sharing the proceeds, the store will now operate as a nonprofit and sell donated items. Chris says having full ownership of the inventory will allow the family to direct monetary support for local charities as well as support special needs adults with advocacy and employment opportunities.
Describing the high-paced and labor-intensive atmosphere of a consignment as ill-suited for disabled adults, Garton said the shift to nonprofit will slow the pace and provide a safe environment for new employees to make mistakes and learn. With increased revenue, the business anticipates being able to add up to six part-time jobs to its schedule.
“My hope is that we are a stepping stone. That they can take the skills learned here and carry it somewhere else,” said Garton. “The unemployment rate for those with special needs is very high, and we hope we can help in some capacity.”
The switch is closer to the original mission of the Puzzle Piece, which opened in December 2011 to honor Scott Garton and all others on the spectrum because “autism is represented by a puzzle piece, defining the complexity of the brain disorder.”
The store carries clothing for the whole family and home essentials. Donors can choose to donate the net proceeds of their items to The Puzzle Piece’s General Fund or a charity the store partners with: The Arc of Moore County, Special Olympics of Moore County, Autism Society of NC-Moore County, and Animal Advocates of Moore County. For large donations, call ahead.
For more information about donating or shopping got to www.thepuzzlepieceshop.com, call 910-688-7119, or visit the store at 1579 Rays Bridge Rd, Whispering Pines, NC 28327.
