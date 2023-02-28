FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, including its Hoke and Richmond campuses, has again been recognized as one of the state’s best hospitals and as a top hospital in patient satisfaction by Business North Carolina magazine.
Moore Regional ranked No. 3 in the “best hospital” ranking and No. 2 in the “patient picks” list.
The magazine’s annual rankings of hospitals named Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro as the top hospital this year after tying for the top spot last year. WakeMed Health and Hospitals ranked second.
Four hospitals tied for third: Duke University Hospital, FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, UNC Hospitals and UNC Rex Healthcare.
Business North Carolina magazine, based in Charlotte, is owned by The Pilot.
“We are thrilled to again be recognized by Business North Carolina magazine as one of the best hospitals in North Carolina and as a top hospital for patient satisfaction,” said Mickey Foster, chief executive officer for FirstHealth of the Carolinas. “The success of our health system is built on the tremendous efforts of our exceptional employees, providers and volunteers.
“FirstHealth ranks among the very best because we have the very best team — one whose dedication to our core purpose, To Care for People, never wavers even in the face of incredible challenges. We are extremely proud of the team’s accomplishment.”
FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital jumped from 14th last year to a tie for third. It had been fourth in 2021.
The Best Hospitals list uses a calculation of more than 25 health care metrics, including data from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, patient satisfaction surveys, infections, readmissions and mortality rates for common procedures. Other data includes The Leapfrog Group safety grades, distinction awards from Blue Cross and Blue Shield and national performance ratings from U.S. News & World Report.
The “patient picks” list is a result of The Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems that surveys hospital patients between 48 hours and six weeks after discharge. Top “patient picks” are based on the percentage of patients who would recommend the hospital to others. FirstHealth ranked No. 2 in the state for patient picks with a score of 84 percent.
