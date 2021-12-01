One of Southern Pines’ most iconic buildings has a fresh-faced coating that will protect the intricate brickwork.
The two-month renovation project at St. Joseph of the Pines’ Pine Knoll wrapped up last week. Scott Jones, director of environmental services, said the biggest portion of work required new caulking for the windows, which had been replaced in 2007, and filling in mortar around the building’s exquisite masonry.
“For years and years, we’ve had some issues of water seeping through the bricks and cracks. We were able to fix the grout lines with waterproof grout and then a sealant was applied to all of the brickwork,” Jones said.
Opened in 1928, the five-story Tudor Revival architectural gem was originally designed as the Pine Needles Inn resort hotel overlooking the golf club and Midland Road. The stock market crash of 1929, and the resulting Great Depression, closed the operation. The inn and campus were later leased to the military from 1942-1947 for use as a recreation center for officers from the nearby base and air station.
In the late 1940’s, with the support of local physician Francis L. Owens, Bishop Vincent Waters of the Diocese of Raleigh purchased the inn from the Patuxent Development Co. The great hotel reopened as St. Joseph of the Pines hospital, a 75-bed facility serving people of all faiths, races and income levels.
The diocese sold the surplus land, including the 18-hole Donald Ross-designed golf course, around the hospital in 1953. It was purchased, restored and reopened as Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club by LPGA legend Peggy Kirk Bell and her husband, Warren “Bullet” Bell. The resort will host the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open Championship next June.
In the 1970s, the acute care hospital began shifting to long-term elder care under guidance of the Sisters of Providence. Three residential wings were added to the north side of the five-story building, in addition to residential cottages on the perimeter of the campus.
Today it operates as Pine Knoll, an independent living facility that is part of the St. Joseph of the Pines aging services network. Parent company, Trinity Health, granted funding for the $250,000 renovation project.
Local contractor Martin Huff, with Pinehurst Scoreboard and Sign Co., was hired for the job, which required working on lifts and cranes to reach the higher floors. Work began on Oct. 1 and Huff estimated they used over 350 gallons of waterproofing material typically used on chimneys, in addition to concrete caulk and mortar.
“The building sure looks a lot better. That is for sure,” Huff said. “Bricks can become a little more porous with age if they are not painted or sealed. Most houses have overhangs where the brick doesn’t get that much water. This building has no overhangs and it is 80- to 90-feet high. That is a lot of surface to absorb water. At a certain point, it will come inside if it’s not sealed.”
The clear protective coating is expected to protect the bricks for at least a decade, likely longer, Huff said.
Chastity McRae, Pine Knoll’s director of resident experience, said the two-month renovation was a smooth process. She noted the residents were especially pleased that Huff’s team cleaned the windows while they were caulking the mortar. “That was an extra perk.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.