Allan and Terry Nanney announced today that their Towering Pines Real Estate and its 23-member team has joined eXp Realty, an international real estate operation.
Towering Pines Real Estate is primarily focused on Southern Pines, Pinehurst and all of Moore County, as well as the Fayetteville and Fort Bragg markets. The firm has operated from its Southern Pines offices for the past 10 years.
The announcement was made internally to eXp on March 27.
“Our mission has always been to provide the environment where our agents could become the best version of themselves,” Terry Nanney said. “The more we looked at eXp, the clearer it became that the eXp model was the answer to that question.
“It's not just one thing about eXp that is better and different than what was available to us before — it’s everything.”
“The interest in eXp started as just wanting to know more about our competition, then grew as we realized we did not want to compete against the eXp model but compete with that model on our side,” Allan Nanney said. “Other companies talk about this program, or that perceived advantage or their culture, or whatever.
“This has been the most genuine experience of delivering on a promise that I have seen in 39 years as a real estate professional.”
eXp Realty differs from the traditional model with cloud-based operations, leading training and coaching, and compensation through its fully immersive, virtual campus environment. As a public company subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc., eXp Realty offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn company stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.
eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 87,000 agents globally. Its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including a residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development.
