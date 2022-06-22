Southern Pines’ headquartered First Bancorp, the parent company of First Bank, and GrandSouth Bancorporation, announced Tuesday the signing of a definitive merger agreement. First Bancorp will acquire GrandSouth in an all-stock transaction with a total current value of $181.1 million, or $31.43 per share.
Nine years ago, in what is still considered one of the community’s wisest business decisions, the Board of Commissioners and Southern Pines Town Council swayed First Bank to relocate its headquarters from Troy to downtown Southern Pines. The incentives deal: Moore County agreed to pay $15,000 a year for 10 years, while Southern Pines put up $12,000 a year for 10 years to defray moving costs. Total public investment: $270,000. The bank then invested $2.65 million on an existing office building at the corner of South Broad Street and Massachusetts Avenue. As a result, over 100 professionals immediately had daily access to downtown Southern Pines, a move that many believe played a large part in the revitalization of the area.
First Bank, founded in 1935, has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. Bancorp has total assets of $10.5 billion, and First Bank, a state-chartered community bank, operates 110 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina.
The merger agreement, unanimously approved by both boards of directors, should close at the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023. At closing, GrandSouth shareholders will receive 0.910 shares of First Bancorp's common stock for each share of GrandSouth's common and preferred stock.
GrandSouth Bank operates eight branches in South Carolina in key areas that match First Bank's desired areas for growth. With a focus on small business banking, the acquisition complements First Bank's strengths in that area and represents an opportunity to accelerate First Bank's South Carolina expansion.
"GrandSouth is in great communities with talented bankers," said Mike Mayer, President and CEO of First Bank. "Our cultures are very similar and we are excited to bring our teams together."
Upon completion of the acquisition, the combined company is expected to have over $12 billion in assets, $7 billion in loans, and $10 billion in deposits.
"We are very excited about this partnership and the unique opportunity it presents," said J.B. Schwiers, President and Director of GrandSouth. "We have long admired First Bancorp, and our combined company will be positioned to capitalize on an enhanced presence in exceptional markets, talent, and financial strength."
First Bank employees are active in Moore County civics from the Chamber of Commerce to nonprofit boards. The bank regularly sponsors and contributes to causes and local projects, from the Public Education Foundation to the Sunrise Theater’s permanent outdoor pavilion that bears its name.
For more information, contact Sam Hudson at sam@thepilot.com or (678) 577-6183.
