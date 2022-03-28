The finest steel weathers the hottest flames.
Roland Gilliam and Ashley Sheppard would not be where they are today without that life philosophy, their beloved Pik N Pig and all that their barbecue restaurant has come to represent.
Especially since May 30, when the Carthage icon was destroyed in a horrific fire. Opened 14 years ago by Ashley Sheppard and his mother Janie Sheppard, the original Pik N Pig was “built into” an existing building owned by Gilliam. The fly-in restaurant at Gilliam’s airstrip outside Carthage has a dedicated following of pilots, barbeque lovers, airplane aficionados and a whole lot of combo platters — the folks who are a little bit of all of that. Those folks are the ones that are really chomping at the bit to come back and fill their plates.
Standing in the framed out, insulated, plumbed out, HVAC-installed, inspected, approved and almost reincarnated restaurant, Sheppard says to his customers who have become friends, “I know. Trust me, We are just as ready to see you as you are.”
Gilliam verifies that some of the big checklist items within the timeline to reopen are completed.
“Wowing those inspectors on the 16th was a huge step in handing over the building to Ashley. My hope is that Ashley can start his process in two months, hopefully less."
Don’t start counting down your hushpuppies just yet, though.
“Once Roland hands off the building,” Sheppard clarifies, “then the restaurant building process begins.We have done as much as we could ahead of time, but we still have several months of prep work left.”
Regardless, both Gilliam and Sheppard were like kids in a candy store — or Southerners in a BBQ joint — as they walked the property sharing their favorite additions, along with the old survivors that will be a part of the restaurant.
Open Concept
Gilliam stands at what is a massive opening in the interior framing and explains, “This is our viewing area into our open kitchen where you can sit and watch Ashley’s expertise happen. You can take notes, ask questions, or just enjoy the process. Make sure you check out that beautiful stainless steel hood in the kitchen.”
More Space, Features
Sheppard is excited about the walk-up to-go window. “We didn’t have the turn-around room for a drive through, but that’s ok anyway, because I feel like walking up will give people more time to hang around if they want.”
The preexisting building was built years before Sheppard brought the original Pik N Pig into the Gilliam McConnell airport grounds.
“If there was one thing we would change in that original building, there were 100,” Gilliam says, “so after we decided to rebuild, I said to Ashley, ‘Tell me what you want and need. Let’s do it right.’”
As a result, Sheppard points out, “We have a more open-feeling dining room, more windows, more light, more seating, more opportunities for outdoor events, and a huge kitchen.”
Oldies but Goodies
“We saved the pig ride. Let the kiddos know. It looks like a real pig in the mud right now, but we will get it cleaned up soon,” Gilliam laughed.
The old post office that more resembles a wild west bank just waiting to be robbed by men in chaps also survived and just completed a full sand blasting clean up. Sheppard isn’t quite sure how they are going to use the various pieces, “but we are thinking of something. They will definitely be back.”
New and Improved
As for the fire last May, even after months of investigations that included dogs, the ATF and the state, Gilliam said, “We still don’t know what happened.” Nonetheless, Sheppard and Gilliam have made every effort to ensure that it never happens again.
Gilliam points upward, “We have a metal roof. No more asphalt. We also have some wood siding, but more metal siding. We have new concrete and the old concrete, and with a more open concept, more room to spread out.”
The Community
Sheppard describes the agony he felt the night he watched his restaurant burn.
“So much goes through your head. You are scared, you question yourself, you pray, you are so grateful no one was hurt, but mostly my heart was just broken. I did not know what was going to happen.”
Terry Riney, Sheppard and Gilliam’s business insurance agent, stepped in and immediately eased both of the men’s fears. Riney Agency in Pinehurst is a part of Erie Insurance and Sheppard will “never be able to explain how much Riney helped. I know I was like a deer in headlights that first couple of weeks and he knew everything to do.”
Gilliam agreed, saying “We both were really glad we had paid our insurance and even happier it was to him.”
Both men received checks almost immediately and Sheppard found himself “constantly shocked, but in a good way, at all the parts of the business it covered.”
The Future
The Sheppard family has been serving barbecue in the area for over four decades, and Roland Gilliam is “probably about as much a part of Moore County as golf. I’m about as old as golf, I think.”
Neither man has any intention of slowing down now.
Sheppard steps out of the building and scans the nearby field where his nine-year-old twins Ashley and Harper are playing, “It’s their Spring Break and they have been here with me everyday checking on things.I wonder if this will be theirs one day.”
Gilliam, walking behind his old friend, turns back and looks at Sheppard’s resurrected Pik N Pig within his building.
“Nothing either one of us could say would be thanks enough for all of the kindness this community has shown us. Now more than ever, community is so important. Just tell everyone to hold on a little bit longer, we are almost back, and we will all celebrate with some great barbeque."
Contact Sam Hudson at (910) 693-2462 or sam@thepilot.com.
