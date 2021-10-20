John J. Jackson, president, southern region and administrator, FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond, has announced he plans to retire on Feb. 18, 2022, after 23 years of service to FirstHealth.
“On behalf of the Board of Advisors, I congratulate John on his 23 years of leading our hospital to be the vibrant and successful institution it is today,” said Dale McInnis, chair of the FirstHealth Richmond Board of Advisors. “John is much more than an effective hospital administrator to us; he has been the face of FirstHealth. John is a true pillar of our community, fully committed and invested in making Richmond County a better and heathier place to live. He will be deeply missed, and we all wish him much happiness in this next phase of his life.”
Originally from Pittsburgh, Pa., Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from West Virginia University in Morgantown. Prior to joining FirstHealth, he began a consulting engagement at Richmond Memorial Hospital in July 1984. He worked as a health care consultant in the Management Consulting Division of SunHealth Corporation in Charlotte, now known as Premier.
After providing consulting services for six years at Richmond Memorial Hospital and other hospitals across the southeast, he was hired as the associate administrator and chief operating officer of Richmond Memorial Hospital. He held that position until 1993 and then returned to Charlotte to take on a new role.
From 1993 until 1996, he served as the associate administrator of Presbyterian Orthopedic Hospital in Charlotte while earning his Master of Business Administration from Queens University of Charlotte.
Upon receiving his MBA, he accepted a position as president and chief executive officer of Texas Orthopedic Hospital in Houston and stayed in that role until 1998. Later that same year, he returned to North Carolina to assume his first role at FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital.
Jackson has been a part of the administrative leadership team at FirstHealth of the Carolinas through some pivotal times in the organization’s history. He was a part of the team overseeing the acquisition of Richmond Memorial Hospital by FirstHealth of the Carolinas in 1999, which added a third hospital to the FirstHealth system.
Jackson joined the newly formed FirstHealth network as the vice president of professional services in 1998. He held that position until 1999 when he became president of FirstHealth Richmond Memorial Hospital.
Jackson was instrumental in integrating Richmond Memorial Hospital into the FirstHealth network and expanding health care services in Richmond County.
In 2016, FirstHealth acquired Sandhills Regional Medical Center (SRMC) in Hamlet. Upon that acquisition, he became president of both the Richmond and Hamlet campus hospitals. He integrated SRMC into the FirstHealth network and facilitated the coordination of health care services in the county to create a seamless offering of high-quality services in Richmond County.
Jackson’s commitment to health care is noted in numerous awards and accolades FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond has received while under his leadership.
“John is a highly regarded leader in his community and in health care across North Carolina,” said Jonathan Davis, chief operating officer for FirstHealth of the Carolinas. “In my short time at FirstHealth, I’ve admired his thoughtful approach to leadership, attention to detail and commitment to his team and community. John will be missed, and we thank him for his 39 years of service in health care.”
FirstHealth will immediately begin efforts to recruit for a new executive.
