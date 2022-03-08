Ophthalmologist Dr. Anton Vlasov grew up in Poltava, a small city in central Ukraine. His father, a history professor, and his mother, a dentist, decided to stay in Ukraine in 1989 even when the paternal side of the family immigrated to the United States.
On July 27, 2001, 14-year-old Vlasov and his widowed mother arrived in Michigan, where his late father’s family had come 12 years prior. His was an arrival window that he has only recently appreciated as the Russian invasion continues to tear apart his homeland.
As a result of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, immigration rules would soon be altered as they never had before. Vlasov pauses, adjusts his white coat and glances at a framed picture of his wife Andrea holding their six-month old daughter, Josephine, “It’s hard to think about how different my life would be if we had waited just a few weeks.”
Rewind 300 years. In 1709 in Poltava, Peter the Great of Russia defeated Charles XII of Sweden, ending the Great War and triggering an event of historical global importance. Ultimately, Russia and, later, the Soviet Union emerged as a great power, commanding Ukraine and Eastern Europe for the next three centuries.
In 2022, 313 years later, Vlasov opened the new Pinehurst Surgical Clinic’s ophthalmology location in Southern Pines and is its first Lasik surgeon. His clinical focus is on glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, uveitis, dry eye and blepharitis. His surgical focus is in cataracts, LASIK, Implantable Collamer Lenses, blepharoplasty, and pterygium.
On Sunday, also 313 years later, The Kyiv Independent tweeted, “Air raid alert in Poltava. Residents should go to the nearest shelter.”
At least two times a month and often once a week, “especially since Josie was born,” Vlasov Skyped with his mother’s family scattered across Ukraine. Not anymore. He does still speak to one cousin in Kyiv, also a surgeon. She now volunteers her time caring for the wounded. She sent Vlasov a picture of her father-in-law receiving medical treatment from a war shelter.
Vlasov served eight years as a major in the U.S. Army and four years at Walter Reed Hospital. He is an American citizen who does not have dual citizenship. Moore County is home. He loves where he is and what he does. He chose ophthalmology for the delicacy and the precision of the surgery and the instant results he and his patients can see. Literally. “Witnessing the moment when someone sees clearly for the first time is so powerful; I’m so honored to give that gift to my patients.”
Vlasov grew up with Russian as his first language, as did many Ukrainians. Until he moved to the U.S., he went to a school where Russian was spoken. His family and friends all spoke Russian.
Not anymore. He admits to having to “look up a few Ukrainian words he had forgotten” in the months leading up to the invasion but has no desire to speak Russian ever again.
The intertwining of Russia and Ukraine is hard for people to understand, and Vlasov often gives Texas and Mexico as an analogy. “No one would expect Texas to invade Mexico or vice versa. You don’t invade a sovereign nation, especially one that is an integral part of your own country.”
He fears the humanitarian and protective mission of the United States is a double-edged sword that could result in a game of escalation. He stops and chooses his words carefully, “I’ve seen enough amputations and combat-related injuries to last a lifetime, but I also never thought the world would see another Hitler.”
Vlasov knows there is a strength and a power when someone sees, for the first time, what has been gone from sight for so long. He hopes the world does too.
Contact Sam Hudson at (910) 693-2462 or sam@thepilot.com.
