Alexander “Sandy” Stewart, a Moore County native whose family has deep roots in the area running back more than 200 years, has been tapped to be the next president of Sandhills Community College.
The school’s Board of Trustees revealed Stewart as their top choice Tuesday afternoon to replace recently retired President John Dempsey.
“Finding our third president has been an arduous challenge these last five months, but our Trustees, led by George Little and Larry Caddell, have successfully navigated another outstanding presidential search — a testimony to the steadfast leadership that has guided this institution for over four of its six decades,” the board said in a statement.
Stewart is currently the assistant commissioner of agricultural services at the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, a position he has held since 2018. He holds masters and doctoral degrees in crop science from N.C. State University.
The State Board of Community Colleges met virtually on Tuesday morning to approve the trustees’ selection as well as the new president of Randolph Community College. After a unanimous vote to confirm the appointment on Tuesday afternoon, the trustees announced their choice to Sandhills’ faculty and staff and county officials.
“He’s got a really big job with the state of North Carolina, and even though he's not been in academics all his life he has a PhD from N.C. State University,” Caddell said after the vote Tuesday.
“He's one of our own. He’s a local guy, he grew up here, he was educated at Union Pines. So we’re really excited that now we can get on with running the college.”
Stewart is an elder at Union Presbyterian Church and lives near Carthage on his family’s working farm of nearly 250 years. He previously served on Sandhills Community College Board of Trustees, and he was the sole finalist who had substantive local connections.
The other finalists selected from an original 84-applicant pool were Charles Marshall, a UNC-Chapel Hill vice chancellor and general counsel and Greg McLeod, the current president of Edgecombe Community College in Tarboro.
Stewart previously directed the state agriculture department’s research stations division, which is responsible for managing 18 agriculture research facilities in partnership with N.C. State and N.C. A&T State universities. He has also been a faculty member as an extension tobacco specialist at N.C. State and as an extension cotton specialist at Louisiana State University, and has managed crop research in the private sector.
Stewart will be just the third president for SCC, the state’s flagship community college when it was founded in 1963. The school was led for 25 years by Raymond Stone and then 33 years by Dempsey, who retired in December.
With the state board’s approval, the trustees will now move forward with negotiating the terms of Stewart’s contract. Caddell said that has been delegated to a subcommittee including himself, Chair George Little and trustees Joe Clendenin, Tim Carpenter and Helen Probst Mills.
Stewart is expected to be on the job in July, before the start of the fall semester.
(1) comment
Good to see he has done some work in the private sector. Very good that he knows people who create wealth - those who make, fix, or grow things. Very good that he involved in a family farm. The big question is if he has the tenacity to eradicate Dempsey wokeness from SCC.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.