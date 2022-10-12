Two of the most common mantras for finding success in business are “find your passion so that your job is no longer work” and “figure out what people need and provide it.” Joshua Gayheart, a USMC veteran, is applying both to his new Moore County business, Southern Sinner Truck and 4x4.
Located in Aberdeen next to Burney’s Hardware, Gayheart specializes in “anything and everything aftermarket for trucks, jeeps and SUVs.” The “part retail store, part garage” offers a variety of options and price points for accessories and custom builds.
Southern Sinners opened in May, but both Gayheart and his fiance Krista Franks have been so busy, they decided to have the grand opening on October 15. Franks said, “This is the first opportunity for Josh to do both a grand opening and host our first event.”
That event is the first “Show and Shine” with classes for best truck, best jeep, and best SUV. Railhouse Brewery and Blaison will provide beer and food. Josh laughed and said, “The real trophies are from Johnny O’s, but I am presenting a homemade one for the ‘most clapped out’ original.”
The store will rely on custom orders rather than stock parts. Gayheart explained, “With so many different makes and models and so many aftermarket companies, I'd need a warehouse the size of Aberdeen to carry it all. Everything here is ordered according to what the vehicle owner wants or needs.”
Based on the “huge truck and jeep population here,” Gayheart feels confident that many folks in Moore County “have that same love for custom vehicles like I do. To me, stock is boring.”
He knew the need for this type of shop from personal experience. “Everywhere I’d go in one of the trucks that I had worked on, I’d get asked who did it for me.
Gayheart is the owner of the business but will also be deeply involved in the work itself. He said, “I have been turning wrenches on vehicles since I was big enough to hold one and from the time I was old enough to own my own vehicle, I have been modifying and experimenting.”
He added quickly that Franks is the “the driving force behind me opening the shop. She basically pulled my man card and told me to suck it up and do it. I definitely wouldn't have this if it wasn't for her.” Franks knew “there was nothing like this in the area and no one who loves it and is as talented as Josh is.”
Gayheart has been a Whispering Pines resident since 2015. “I’m from Jacksonville and after getting out of the Marines, I became a contractor on Ft. Bragg. I've done that ever since, but I am slowly transitioning into the shop full time,” he said, adding “this is home now.”
Gayheart will offer gift certificates “for those people who may not know that much about the industry but want to give something really special to someone who does” and the staff will be “ready and willing” to offer suggestions and recommendations to prospective customers. “We recognize the investment and we want to make sure you get exactly what you want,” he said.
He hopes that “October 15 will be the first of many opportunities to come out and enjoy and just have fun – for people coming by and sharing stories and ideas. This community definitely has some of the best folks as a part of it. If someone isn’t going the extra mile to help you out, they are laughing and giving you a hard time about your rig!”
Doors open and registration for show contestants is from 10 a.m. - noon on the 15th, with judging, music, and food immediately following. The event is free to the public and there is no cost to enter the contest.
For more information, contact Josh at (260) 416-1772. The store has both Facebook and Instagram accounts.
