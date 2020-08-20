The Sandhills Community College Small Business Center (SBC) expanded its free, confidential counseling services earlier this summer through its Reboot, Recover, Rebuild program to help local businesses and entrepreneurs.
If your business or business idea has been affected by COVID-19, the SBC offers free and confidential one-on-one business counseling services and group seminars.
Upcoming seminars include:
Start Your Business on Wed, Sep. 2 at 6 p.m. with Michael Barbera, PhD, Clicksuasion Labs
Finance Your Business on Wed, Sep. 9 at 6 p.m. with Roxanne Reed, MBA, Granit Training Group
Business Tax Essentials on Wed, Sep. 16 at 6 p.m. with Cynthia Roberts, QuickBooks ProAdvisor
Space availability is limited and is offered on a first come, first served basis. For more information about seminars, counseling and other SBC resources, contact Teresa Reynolds at (910) 695-3938, reynoldst@sandhills.edu, or visit sandhills.edu/sbc
