In a notable feat of business acumen, R. Riveter, the small platoon of military wives channeling the spirit of Rosie the Riveter through the design and production of handbags, has forged a relationship with Jeep and is producing Limited Edition Jeep x R.Riveter products. Cameron Cruse and Lisa Bradley, owners and founders of the Southern Pines business, were elated Tuesday in announcing the deal.
Terms of the deal, including length of the limited-run production, were not immediately disclosed.
The timing is rather on-message, since March is International Women’s Month. The 2022 theme “Break the Bias” encompasses the idea of “a world where difference is valued and celebrated.” Part of the mission of this 111-year-old celebration is “Together we can forge women's equality.”
Jeep owners have their own wave, their own lore, and their own season. One of the tenets of Jeep ownership is if a Jeep is stopped, you stop to help. When Jeep season arrives — it varies by region — you take the top down and you keep it down until Jeep season is over. No exceptions. If it rains, you pull the plugs on the floor and forge on. It’s the Jeep life.
R. Riveter, now an official licensee and partner of Jeep/Chrysler, chose a vintage color pallet and the original 1940’s Jeep Willy logo for its collection. The company has made two styles of handbags, a larger purse retailing for $298 and a smaller pouch retailing for $68. Cruse, celebrating this collaboration, believes that “R. Riveter is a handbag company on a mission. We are here to support our nation’s military and their families.”
Jeep, with total revenue of $46.2 billion worldwide last year, originated as the iconic workhorse of World War II. Historian Charles K. Hyde declared the Jeep “an almost mythological reputation of toughness, durability, and versatility.” The most recognizable military vehicle used in history, it forged the future of all sport-utility vehicles.
The WWII icon of “Rosie the Riveter” — and the women she represents — played an important part in that fame. Working almost exclusively for the men who had left for war, over 363,000 Jeeps were assembled and sent to battlefields.
Cruse, in celebration of International Women’s Month, reinforces the importance of what her company stands for: forging strong relationships with other women. “We instinctively work together to create a solution,” she said. “Our greatest superpowers are our ability to draw strength from other women.”
Contact Sam Hudson at (910) 693-2462 or sam@thepilot.com.
