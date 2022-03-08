Robert Jackson is dressed meticulously, even down to his shoes that stand squarely on his well-manicured lawn next to his “Thank-you Jesus” sign. When he sees Amie Fraley open her car door, it’s hard to tell who moves quicker to the other.
Jackson, a lifelong West Southern Pines resident, purchased a home through Habitat for Humanity 15 years ago. Fraley, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the NC Sandhills, can’t believe it has been that long.
Habitat houses and the building process are as heartwarming and exciting as a Hallmark movie starring HGTV hosts. Everyone loves the perseverance, the pictures of the volunteers holding their hammers and the handing off of the set of keys. But what happens next? What’s the sequel?
For Jackson, it’s been one spin-off after another. On this quiet dead-end street, Fraley and Jackson’s voices and laughter echo. It isn’t a bad thing. The world could benefit from watching this friendship and conversation laced with faith and humility.
Jackson paid off his Habitat mortgage six years early, then purchased a fixer-upper next door, which he promptly fixed up. In a Pay-It-Forward act, he then rented it at an affordable rate because “the more we help, the more we are helped.”
Then he paid that mortgage off and proceeded to buy another “serious fixer upper” down the street. He paid for that one up-front and renovated it. Then he bought a lot on his street.
He has no plans of leaving this area that, for the most part, has been home for 58 years.
Jackson is the first to admit that he couldn’t have done any of this if it were not for God, his West Southern Pines family and Habitat.
“As an African American man in Moore County, I want other young men and women to see me and know that if Jesus can push me out of the way and take my wheel, he can do it for you.”
Jackson’s resume is full of success and achievements: busing tables while going to school at Sandhills Community College, then a bachelor’s degree, then a master’s degree in Clinical Mental Health, work as a clinical addiction specialist, service as an elder for his church, a prison ministry, a chaplain for his civic club, an owner of his own consulting agency and an assortment of certifications.
But Jackson also “had a bout with life,” so he knows he has to go out and help others who are struggling to find their purpose as well.
When he applied for his Habitat house and started the process of becoming a homeowner, Jackson knew the piece of land he was standing on was meant to be his. “Habitat let me know that three other candidates were interested as well. So I got my Bible and some prayer oil and started walking around the property. Walking and praying. Praying and walking.”
So he wasn’t surprised when he got the call that the land was his and the building could begin. He does admit, though, to crying and “dancing around the parking lot a little.”
The rest of the story is indeed as good as the original, Jackson says, “and getting better everyday.”
With a big bear hug and a promise to visit again soon, Fraley is off to her office.
Jackson counts his blessings just as mindfully as he checks his day’s calendar. He has new clothes to deliver to some folks in the area, flats of food for the families that are hungry, and a list of assignments in his role as substance abuse counselor.
Jackson takes a look up and down his street, then upward and smiles. He is ready to give back.
Contact Sam Hudson at (910) 693-2464 or sam@thepilot.com.
