Moore County's lead economic development arm has announced a new branding campaign that changes the group's name, logo and website.
The public/private partnership previously known as Partners in Progress will now be known as Moore County Economic Development Partnership, or MCEDP. Along with the name change, the organization has a new logo and website at www.moorecountyedp.org.
Formed in 2002, Moore County Partners in Progress contracted with First Flight Agency, a division of The Pilot, last summer to rebrand the organization.
"As we discussed the rebranding effort, we thought it was important to have the words 'economic development' in our name to communicate our purpose and services more effectively," said Natalie Hawkins, president of MCEDP.
The organization also adopted a new tagline — Building More Than the Economy — and a new contemporary logo for use across digital and print platforms.
The primary objective of the website redesign is to better market Moore County as a place for business, instill confidence in MCEDP, and engage users to contact the organization for more information.
"As part of the website redesign, we combined two websites into one central website that provides economic development information and resources in a more user-friendly and consolidated manner," said Hawkins.
In 2016, Partners in Progress created the Moore Alive website to market the area as a place to live, work, raise a family, start a business and play, while also maintaining its primary website aimed more at recruiting businesses.
"As we worked to develop our new website, we wanted to provide one central location for all users and eliminate the need to post the same information on two separate sites," said Hawkins.
At www.moorecoutnyedp.org, entrepreneurs and small business owners can access several resources to help start or expand their business. Site selectors can find information on target industries, available sites and buildings, infrastructure and the business climate. Prospective residents and businesses can find information about the quality of life offered in Moore County.
"MCEDP is excited and proud to launch our new name, brand, and website. We greatly appreciate the staff at First Flight Agency for their support and we welcome the community’s feedback on our new site, which can be provided at info@moorecountyedp.org," said Hawkins.
Moore County Economic Development Partnership is the nonprofit public/private economic development corporation that serves all of Moore County. Its mission is to increase economic prosperity and improve the quality of life for Moore County’s citizens through the creation of quality jobs and capital investment in its communities. For more information, visit www.moorecountyedp.org.
(1) comment
What would be great is if there was a link from the CVB'S website to this new website. Maybe there is, I haven't checked.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.