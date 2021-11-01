Linda Parsons, president and CEO of the Moore County Chamber of Commerce has been named to the 2022 Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE) Board of Directors. CACCE is the professional development organization for chamber of commerce executives and staff members in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Chamber professionals elected to serve on the 2022 Executive Committee include Pamela Christopher of Anderson Area Chamber, president; Charles Hardin of Blowing Rock Chamber, president-elect; Liz Horton of Greenville Chamber, treasurer; Lindsay Keisler of Catawba County Chamber, immediate past-president.
In addition to Parsons, the 2022 CACCE Board includes Josh Bass, Currituck Chamber; Rita Berry, Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber; Susan Bromfield, Lake Wylie Chamber; Katie Collins, Winston-Salem Chamber; Natalie English, Wilmington Chamber; Chris Hardy, Greater Sumter Chamber; Amy Kinard, Kershaw County Chamber; David Merhib, Greater Greer Chamber; Bryan Moore, Caldwell Chamber; Tim Rogers, Charleston Metro Chamber; Tonia Stephenson, Burke County Chamber; Jeremy Ware, Walterboro-Colleton Chamber; and Dana Wooten, Clayton Chamber.
