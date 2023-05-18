Christine Fecteau, The O’Neal School’s director of educational technology and library services, has accepted the position as Head of Lower School for the 2023-2024 school year.
Fecteau brings two decades of independent school experience to this role. She has been a teacher, coach, advisor and director.
She began her career at Albany Academy for Girls in New York and came to O’Neal in July from Greens Farms Academy, in Westport, Connecticut.
Presently overseeing library programs and facilities, Fecteau has sought to ensure that academic and technology resources complement, enhance and extend the school’s educational programs.
Year-over-year, library circulation has increased by 100 percent and a comprehensive library program has been implemented. This year, O’Neal saw Fecteau spearhead the development of the research hub. Thanks to the O’Neal Benefit’s Fund-A-Need donors, the hub will be located in McMurray Library. The centralized location and expanded options of research databases and journals will further the research writing that occurs in each grade of the middle and upper schools.
“We are delighted that Christine will begin leading the Lower School in the 2023 – 24 academic year,” says Head of School John Elmore. “These educational years are critical for students, and her variety of experiences and skills will be invaluable in a division that serves students of a significant range of ages and grade levels.”
As an educational leader, Fecteau will work with teachers and department heads to maintain forward progress in lower school academic programs and to ensure curricular alignment between grade levels and between the lower and middle schools.
“Upon my first visit, I knew O'Neal was a unique school — a place in which both faculty and students not only strive for academic excellence but look to be empathetic and supportive community members,” Fecteau said. “I am looking forward to leading this talented group of individuals. Their core knowledge and passion for teaching are the heart of our lower school.”
Fecteau has most recently earned a certificate in early childhood leadership from the Harvard Graduate School of Education, which follows certificates in school management and leadership and instructional leadership, also from Harvard’s Business and Graduate Schools.
Fecteau earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Maine – Orono and a master's degree in information systems from State University of New York – Albany.
