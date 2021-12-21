FirstHealth of the Carolinas nurse Jamie Harris has been recognized with the DAISY Award for September. Harris, a nurse in the Medical Surgical department at Moore Regional Hospital – Hoke, was nominated by a patient.
“Words can’t express my sincere gratitude for the genuine, loving care I was provided with during my stay while battling COVID-19,” the patient wrote.
“This wonderful facility and your outstanding staff made sure to give the best care imaginable and everyone went above and beyond meeting my medical needs. The staff treated me like their very own family member, they maintained a quality of care by paying attention to even the smallest details. Jamie, you are truly an inspiration. Thank you for your smiles, encouragement and care.”
Anastasia Jennings, Harris’ nurse manager, said she always does her best to connect with patients.
“Jamie always searches to find things to talk about that are important to the patient and families to uplift their spirits while in the hospital,” Jennings said. “She cares for patients the same way she would care for a member of her family. She is such a special soul. We appreciate the sincere love and work Jamie puts into empathizing and connecting with patients and families.”
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses was established by the Daisy Foundation, a not-for-profit, based in Glen Ellen, Calif. The foundation was started by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.
The care Barnes and his family received from nurses inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patients’ families.
Today, there are more than 2,800 health care facilities in all 50 states and 17 other countries honoring their nurses with the DAISY Award.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas, which includes Moore Regional Hospital, Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond, Moore Regional Hospital – Hoke and Montgomery Memorial Hospital, recognizes an extraordinary nurse each month and has since 2014.
For more information on the DAISY Award, or to nominate a deserving nurse, visit FirstHealth’s website.
