This list was compiled based on data from the National Center for Education Statistics. Not all applicants who are accepted attend that school. Total cost covers tuition, fees, and room and board for the 2020-21 school year, unless otherwise noted. The undergraduate enrollment total is full-time undergraduates only for fall 2019. Grant or scholarship aid includes aid received from the federal government, state or local government, the institution and other sources known by the institution for the 2018-19 school year. Retention rates are for students who began studies in fall 2018 and returned fall 2019. The overall graduation rate tracks the progress of full-time students who began studies in fall 2013 to see if they complete a degree or other award such as a certificate within 150% of “normal time” for completing the program, typically six years. Community college statistics are for 2019-20.
featured
North Carolina Higher Education 2021
- Jennings Cool || Business North Carolina
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Digital Only Subscriptions
Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.
Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax)
|$5.35
|for 30 days
|Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax)
|$53.50
|for 365 days
Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.
As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.
Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Free
Home Delivery
Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.
Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Three Months — Home Delivery
|$27.82
|for 90 days
|Six Months — Home Delivery
|$42.80
|for 183 days
|One Year — Home Delivery
|$69.55
|for 365 days
LATEST E-EDITION
-
May 7
-
May 7
-
May 7
-
May 7
-
May 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.