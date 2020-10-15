Southern Pines, NC (28387)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.