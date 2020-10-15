A farm-to-table restaurant and dental clinic are two new businesses set to open in the 14,000-square-foot retail center in the Tyler’s Ridge mixed-use development on N.C. 22, near the Moore County Airport.
This corner of Moore County where Carthage, Whispering Pines and Southern Pines converge has grown considerably over the last 10 years.
“There is pent-up demand for services in this area that is so high,” said developer Jim O’Malley, who kicked off construction of the 216-unit Tyler’s Ridge apartment complex in 2011. “The success of the area continues to be proven over and over, yet, the most difficult obstacle is to convey that message to retailers. I hope in the next eight months that we will see more retail and services coming here, specifically restaurants.”
Roast is a new farm-to-table sandwich shop that will open for regular business in early November. Owner Matt Delle has announced a soft opening on Oct. 31 with all proceeds to benefit Sandhills Children’s Center. The restaurant officially opens Nov. 4.
“We have researched the living heck out of our products. Literally everything we sell is made from scratch, even the dressings. Well, except for the ketchup,” Delle said, with a laugh.
An experienced chef with an accounting degree to boot, he visited over 80 farms across North Carolina last year to find growers that he thought would be good partners.
“Animals created with care and kindness, believe it or not, changes the flavor of the meat. Having proper soil where they are raised changes the flavors,” he said. “There are a lot of factors that go in and we want to help support these small farms.”
Based on seasonality and availability, Delle plans to source produce and all meats from North Carolina growers. A chalkboard inside the new restaurant will showcase where these ingredients are coming from. The menu will also feature North Carolina craft beers.
What you won’t find at Roast are any foods with preservatives, meats with antibiotics and hormones, or genetically modified ingredients.
“You can get a sandwich anywhere. But ours are very creative and meticulous. We have things you won’t see elsewhere,” Delle said. “Our mainstay bread is a phenomenal product and we’ll also have a sampling of local brands. The bread is the vessel and it has to be perfect.”
Delle said he was impressed by the work at Sandhills Children’s Center and partnered with them for his soft opening event. He also anticipates Roast will support other local organizations, including Duskin and Stephens Foundation to support the military Special Operations community.
“There is a sense in this town of true community, more so than other areas. You give a little and you get tenfold back,” he said. “I’m in the business of making people happy. It goes beyond good ingredients, to succeed means making customers feel appreciated. People will go back for your service more than for the food.”
Roast will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week, with delivery available from 5-9 p.m. Find it in the Tyler’s Ridge shopping center on N.C. 22 near the Moore County Airport, or online at www.roastnc.com
Contact Laura Douglass at (910) 693-2474 or email laura@thepilot.com
