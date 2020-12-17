Rooted Cafe and Market, Moore County's newest plant-based cafe is gearing up for its grand opening in early January. Co-owned by sisters and self-proclaimed “plant pushers” Darcy Denney and Heidi Templin, Rooted Cafe and Market will occupy the lower level of Hot Asana's new headquarters, which is located at 10 Camelia Way in Southern Pines.
Both Denney and Templin are certified in plant-based cooking and nutrition. The cafe will offer sandwiches, salads, wraps and more. In addition to grab-and-go lunch-style foods, breakfast energy bites, teas and hummus platters will also be on the menu.
“We’ll have an open-concept kitchen, two bars and plenty of outdoor space. Overall, we want to create a rich and vibrant culture within Rooted,” Denney said.
Denney and Templin started their plant-based journeys at different times and for different reasons. Denney's began, of all places, at the Traffic Circle.
“I got stuck behind a chicken truck,” she said. “I remember seeing their legs and feathers flapping and made the decision to cut out chicken immediately. Then, I just kept going.”
Templin also became vegan for animal cruelty reasons. She stayed vegan, however, for the health benefits. As a nurse practitioner in the cardiology ward at FirstHealth, she constantly sees the effects that an unhealthy diet can have on your body.
The sisters’ plant-based journeys are coming full circle now as they prepare to open the restaurant. Their goal? To educate and enlighten.
“We aren’t opening Rooted to try and force people to become vegan,” Templin says. “We just want to offer people the chance to try something different — even if it’s just adding more greens to their diet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.