Stephen Cryan has been named the new General Manager of Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines, effective immediately.
The announcement was made by Chris Vonderkall, Vice President of Longleaf and U.S. Kids Golf.
“We are pleased to welcome Stephen to the Longleaf team. He is a 30-year member of the PGA of America, and his professional experience includes Pebble Beach Company, Century Golf Partners, Royal Threads and Pinehurst Resort,” said Vonderkall.
“He will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the club, retail and membership development. Additionally, he will assume the duties of food and beverage operations and staffing and training. We look forward to the expertise that Stephen brings to Longleaf and the special interaction he will have with our members and guests.”
Cryan is a native of Hudson Valley, New York, and was formerly an Assistant Professional at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. For five years, he was Retail Operations Manager at Pebble Beach until relocating to Pinehurst in 1995 with his late wife Nina. As the Resort Director of Retail, Cryan was directly involved with major golf events, including the 1999 and 2005 U.S. Open Championships and held the dual role as Director of Retail for Pinehurst owner, ClubCorp Resorts, for eight years.
He brings a complete background in golf operations, merchandising, leadership, and customer service to his new position. He also possesses an immense knowledge of U.S. Kids Golf, as his oldest son Griffin (24) played in several World Championship events.
“I am so fortunate to be named General Manager of a club with a reputation like the one Longleaf enjoys and look forward to working with this great team,” said Cryan. “I have witnessed first-hand the value of the partnership that Longleaf and U.S. Kids Golf has brought to the community over the years, and I welcome the opportunity to enhance the club operations, both for the membership and all guests who play here.”
Cryan lives in Pinehurst with his family, Kate and son Parker (7), an active student at the U.S. Kids Golf Academy located on the Longleaf property.
