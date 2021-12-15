From the ashes of a devastating fire last May, the Sheppard family is rebuilding the iconic Carthage fly-in Pik N Pig restaurant, to the delight of barbecue fans across the state.
“It’s coming along faster than we thought it would. But we still don’t have a definite time or date it’ll be open. I think it’ll be at least May,” said Ashley Sheppard, who founded the Pik N Pig restaurant 14 years ago with his mother, Janie.
Sheppard said the project has been hamstrung by material and labor shortages and permitting delays: the same concerns facing builders everywhere since the start of the pandemic.
Architect Bill Russell, a regular customer, helped draw up plans for a more open kitchen in the newly designed building.
The Carthage landmark will maintain the Gilliam-McConnell Airfield runway as its focal point and feature the same rustic wood slabs as before. The historic post office windows, where customers check out, have been restored by Roland Gilliam as well.
Last Saturday for the annual Santa Fly-In event held at the airfield, Sheppard served up his famous slow-cooked barbecue from a mobile trailer the family uses for the N.C. State Fair each year.
“It was great to see everyone,” Sheppard said. “It was a good day.”
