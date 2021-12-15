Pik N Pig

Construction work was underway at the Pik n Pig Saturday Dec. 11, 2021, while families waited for the fly-in arrival of Santa Claus. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

From the ashes of a devastating fire last May, the Sheppard family is rebuilding the iconic Carthage fly-in Pik N Pig restaurant, to the delight of barbecue fans across the state.

“It’s coming along faster than we thought it would. But we still don’t have a definite time or date it’ll be open. I think it’ll be at least May,” said Ashley Sheppard, who founded the Pik N Pig restaurant 14 years ago with his mother, Janie.

Sheppard said the project has been hamstrung by material and labor shortages and permitting delays: the same concerns facing builders everywhere since the start of the pandemic.

Architect Bill Russell, a regular customer, helped draw up plans for a more open kitchen in the newly designed building.

The Carthage landmark will maintain the Gilliam-McConnell Airfield runway as its focal point and feature the same rustic wood slabs as before. The historic post office windows, where customers check out, have been restored by Roland Gilliam as well.

Sheppard Family at Pik n Pig

Tiffani Sheppard, Janie Sheppard and Ashley Sheppard at the Pik N Pig restaurant in Carthage. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Last Saturday for the annual Santa Fly-In event held at the airfield, Sheppard served up his famous slow-cooked barbecue from a mobile trailer the family uses for the N.C. State Fair each year.

“It was great to see everyone,” Sheppard said. “It was a good day.”

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days