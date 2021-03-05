First Health Moore Regional Hospital

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, including its Richmond and Hoke campuses, has been named one of the state’s top hospitals and as the best in North Carolina in patient satisfaction by Business North Carolina magazine.

Moore Regional ranked No. 4 in the best hospitals ranking, tying with Mission Hospital, and No. 1 in the “patient picks” list, which ranks hospitals based on the percentage of patients who would recommend the hospital to others.

Both FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital-Hoke and Richmond campuses share this recognition because they are divisions of Moore Regional, the flagship hospital in Pinehurst.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Business North Carolina as one of the state’s best hospitals,” Mickey Foster, CEO of FirstHealth of the Carolinas, said. “Topping the patient picks list is especially meaningful because it reflects our day-in, day-out commitment to delivering high-quality care. Every member of the FirstHealth family is committed to our core purpose, to care for people, and we are thankful to the community for its faith in us.”

The best hospital rankings are calculated using more than 25 metrics, including information provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, patient satisfaction surveys, infection rates, readmission and death rates for common procedures. Other criteria include safety reports from The Leapfrog Group, distinction awards from Blue Cross Blue Shield and national ratings from U.S. News & World Report.

Moore Regional’s No. 1 "patient picks” ranking is based on patients who would recommend this hospital to others. The data is gathered from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems survey that is completed by adult patients after discharge.

"It’s no secret that 2020 was a challenging year across the country as we all battled the COVID-19 pandemic. These honors highlight the extraordinary efforts of our medical staff, employees and volunteers to ensure we are providing the best quality care and the best patient experience,” said Dr. Jenifir Bruno, FirstHealth’s Chief Medical Officer. “It takes a team effort every day, and that has been especially true in the past year. We have been thankful for the support of the communities we serve.”

The Business North Carolina story also noted Moore Regional Hospital’s recognition by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina as “Proven Winners” for cardiac care, spine surgery, maternity care and bariatric surgery – noted as a comprehensive bariatric center.

For the full hospital listings in Business North Carolina, visit www.businessnc.com.

(2) comments

Kent Misegades

Did the magazine Business NC, owned by The Pilot, disclose that First Health is a major advertiser in The Pilot’s various publications?

Conrad Meyer

We are fortunate to have Moore Regional, I am glad they are getting the recognition that they deserve.

