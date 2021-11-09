FirstHealth of the Carolinas registered nurse Keelie Sanchez Ingram has been honored with the DAISY Award for July 2021.
Sanchez Ingram, who works in the GI Lab at Moore Regional Hospital, was nominated by the family member of a patient.
“Keelie is a phenomenal nurse. She’s personable, hardworking and knowledgeable. She made my dad’s stay so much more pleasant and positive than any of us anticipated,” the patient’s family member wrote in a nomination letter. “Besides Keelie’s awesome personality, the thing that impressed us the most was her teaching ability. She took the time to explain everything she was doing. She answered all our questions.”
The family member said she and her dad felt like Keelie was a part of their family by the end of her shift. “Saying goodbye to her was difficult. We learned so much from her,” the family member wrote. “Moore Regional Hospital is blessed to have Keelie.”
Janet Pickard, Sanchez Ingram’s manager, said her upbeat attitude makes her an asset to the GI Lab.
“She is a quick learner, hardworking and a great team player with excellent patient care skills,” Pickard said. “She’s an absolute joy to work with.”
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses was established by the Daisy Foundation, a not-for-profit, based in Glen Ellen, Calif. The foundation was started by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at the age of 33 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little-known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.
The care Barnes and his family received from nurses inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patients’ families.
Today, there are more than 2,800 health care facilities in all 50 states and 17 other countries honoring their nurses with the DAISY Award.
FirstHealth of the Carolinas, which includes Moore Regional Hospital, Moore Regional Hospital – Richmond, Moore Regional Hospital – Hoke and Montgomery Memorial Hospital, recognizes an extraordinary nurse each month and has since 2014. For more information on the DAISY Award, or to nominate a deserving nurse, visit FirstHealth’s website.
