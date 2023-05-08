FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital received an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit upholding the standard of patient safety in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.
This national distinction recognizes Moore Regional’s achievements in prioritizing patient safety by protecting patients from preventable harm and errors.
“FirstHealth is committed to an environment of high reliability and safety,” said Jonathan Davis, president of Moore Regional and FirstHealth chief operating officer. “This repeated recognition from The Leapfrog Group demonstrates the commitment of our entire team to keep our patients safe and free of harm and provide the highest quality care to all we serve.”
The new grades reflect performance primarily during the height of the pandemic. Moore Regional is among 29 percent of hospitals nationwide and 37 hospitals in North Carolina to achieve an ‘A’ grade.
“Despite the challenges of the last three years, our staff and providers have demonstrated an ability to sustain a high-level of performance and ranking in patient safety,” said FirstHealth Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jenifir Bruno. “We are proud of our team’s consistently strong scores in The Leapfrog Safety Grades.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
“Achieving an ‘A’ grade in patient safety helps validate the hard work and dedication of our employees and medical staff,” said Cindy McDonald, the chief quality officer. “We take a lot of pride in delivering high-quality, safe care, and we are grateful to our community for trusting us to care for them.”
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“This new update of Hospital Safety Grades shows that, at the national level, we saw deterioration in patient safety with the pandemic,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “But this hospital received an ‘A’ despite those challenges. I congratulate all the leaders, staff, volunteers and clinicians who together made that possible.”
To see Moore Regional’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
