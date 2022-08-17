Moore County witnessed an unprecedented $673 million in economic impact from visitor spending last year, a 70 percent increase from the previous year.

That increase ranks as the fourth highest rate of increase statewide, up from $396 million in visitor spending in 2020.

Barbara Misiaszek

That $3,000,000 of room tax was generated with a room tax rate of 3%. A 6% tax rate is allowed. The CVB withdrew their request to increase the rate to 6% from the current 3 % during the last year as surrounding municipalities requested a portion of that tax for their own purposes. Alternatively, a portion of the room tax can also be used to construct or develop additional tourism related infrastructure. I'd propose that tax be increased to 6% and then take, I believe the amount is 30% of that total tax, and develop new tourism related infrastructure. We ought to be able to come up with some ideas as to what those new amenities could possibly be.

John Misiaszek

Peyton Cook

I bet that a lot of the visitor spending came from STR.

Paul Jett

So now we will be getting a nice reduction in our property tax

Kent Misegades

Woah! Was that $673m in local spending from tourists, or one of those contrived, highly questionable ”economic impact” figures also used to justify spending on our airport? I’ve seen how these economic impact numbers are conjured up. They can never be validated and have little relevance to the real effects. Any numbers since Biden’s installment are questionable anyway, as our historically high inflation at the moment gives a misleading impression of spending and tax income.

