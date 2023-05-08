Modera Wealth Management, LLC has acquired Parsec Financial in a transaction that creates one of the largest independent wealth management firms on the East Coast.
The newly combined company will have more than $10.5 billion in assets under management and over 180 employees across 14 offices between Massachusetts and Florida. Terms of the deal were not announced.
Both firms can trace their roots to the 1980s and were founded as two of the first fiduciary, fee-only advisory firms in the United States.
“Modera and Parsec have long shared a common set of core values that differentiate us from other wealth management firms,” said Tom Orecchio, Chief Executive Officer of Modera. “Chief among those is a relentless commitment to a client-first, fiduciary approach to helping the families we serve achieve their long-term financial goals.
“We believe that the increased scale, resources and talent resulting from the combination of our firms will serve to enhance that commitment as we continue to elevate the depth and sophistication of our services.”
“Our two firms have succeeded thus far in large part because we share the same mission: to deliver sophisticated, fee-only wealth management in a highly personal way,” said Rick Manske, former Parsec CEO. “Now, we have the unique opportunity to join forces and do that same work together as one stronger organization. We believe that will benefit our clients while also creating a path for next-generation leaders to steward the firm for many years to come.”
Modera will remain independently managed and majority employee-owned and controlled. All of Parsec’s employees have joined Modera and 24 of those employees have become Modera owners, giving the combined business a total of 61 employee owners.
