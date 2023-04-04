Chris Miller, executive director of Planned Giving with The Foundation of FirstHealth, recently received the Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy designation from the American College of Financial Services.
The cross-disciplinary curriculum spans and synthesizes philanthropic planning, including issues involving taxation, finance, fundraising, purposeful planning, family office dynamics, psychology and strategic philanthropy.
A chartered advisor in philanthropy, or CAP, is a somewhat different designation than a certified financial planner or chartered financial consultant. The CAP designation provides full-time philanthropists and wealth advisors with a common body of knowledge, enabling them to collaborate effectively with donors and clients on legacy planning.
“The program’s goal is to work toward an integration of charitable planning with the donor or client’s overall estate plan and help them achieve a positive impact for themselves, their family members and their community,” Miller said.
Whether working with individuals or organizations, the CAP’s overall purpose is the same, which is to help donors and clients create the legacy of giving and stewardship that they have envisioned, and a plan that will give them the greatest sense of accomplishment when this life is over.
Miller will be the only CAP within a 100-mile radius with this designation, according to the American College of Financial Services.
“Our community is incredibly generous. Without the philanthropic vision of the individuals who came before us, we would not have the many great institutions and non-profits providing amazing, life-altering services,” Miller said. “I am not here to take the place of someone’s financial planner or estate attorney, but rather to serve as a resource to complement and work with their wealth advisors.”
“I am here on behalf of The Foundation of FirstHealth to serve our community of philanthropists, even if they seek to impact other areas of the community. No matter the size of the gift, a person with a vision of philanthropy can make a legacy of impact.”
Contact Chris Miller at The Foundation of FirstHealth, (910) 695-7503 or cpmiller@firsthealth.org, if you would like to have a conversation about your legacy.
