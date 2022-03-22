MacKenzie Scott, former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has given Habitat for Humanity International $436 million, the largest gift — by $406 million — ever given to the international housing nonprofit organization.
Scott specifically earmarked $411 million to a select few chapters of the 1,200 across the globe. Habitat for Humanity Sandhills is one of the 84 chosen that has received a substantial gift.
Unlike other forms of giving, which are often pledged to a future time or given over years, this gift has been made in full.
“It’s in our bank — like, in there, — deposited,” said Amie Fraley, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Sandhills in an exclusive interview with The Pilot. “I saw all the zeros. It’s the most incredible thing that has ever happened to Habitat International, the most amazing thing that has ever happened to us, and probably the coolest thing that has ever happened to me.”
But Fraley didn’t have all of that enthusiasm at first. She trashed the first email, glanced at the second one, and “was not exactly my normal friendly self” when the phone call came. Fraley certainly was justified in her disbelief. This gift is 100 times more than the previous largest donation to the organization.
She laughs about it, now that it has all proven to be true, but, still thinking it was some kind of scam,“I did end the first conversation by saying ‘So which Nigerian bank account do I send my information to so I can rescue my uncle?’”
Fortunately, officials on the other end of the conversation had previous experience. Scott has had a history of surprising recipients with the suddenness and scale of her grants.
Because of the process and Scott’s decision to stop publizing her donations, Fraley was sworn to secrecy for weeks. When Scott and Bezos divorced in 2019, she received 25 percent of Bezos’ Amazon stake, increasing her wealth to $46.2 billion.
Following her much publicized split with Bezos, Scott quickly shunned the spotlight while also signing the Giving Pledge, a movement started in 2010 by 40 of America’s wealthiest people to give the majority of their wealth to address society’s most pressing problems.
Scott has given away $9.2 billion in less than two years, according to Forbes. Up until this gift, Scott’s biggest grant was $281 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, also the largest donation ever given to that organization.
“Scott wanted the attention away from her,” Fraley said, “and on the organizations instead.”
Scott has insisted that the money and the attention go directly to the “boots on the ground,” so that organizations could address what was truly needed.
The Habitat model has homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, communities help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves.
“We can help address affordable housing in our communities immediately and do what is best for our people in a way that has never been within our reach before,” Fraley said. “Essentially, she didn’t want a middle man or limits for what we can do for affordable housing.
“Right this second, Sandhills Habitat has a $3.5 million gift in our bank account because Scott saw the critical need in our area.”
Fraley is not sure how this or the other 83 chapters were chosen. “Each of the locations received the same $3.5 million gift. Humbly, I hope that it’s because so many people in our community have been so gracious and kind to share the good deeds we have done, or maybe it’s because we’ve done so much for our veterans, I just don’t know for sure, but I am so grateful whatever the reason.”
Scott wrote in December through the blogging website Medium, her choice of communication, that she hopes to launch a website with searchable grants within the year.
Sandhills Habitat is already planning to give a tithe of 10 percent of the $3.5 million gift to Haiti and Zambia, the countries that it has supported for years. Scott designated $25 million to Habitat International so that globally, affordable and safe housing can be addressed.
Rick Hathaway, Habitat’s vice president for Europe and the Middle East, said, “We are distributing hotel vouchers to families fleeing Ukraine…and meet their shelter needs in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. We are also identifying more permanent housing solutions, such as refurbished rental housing, in host countries.”
The gift comes as millions of people are fleeing war torn Ukraine, crossing into neighboring countries in search of sanctuary.
Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries.
Fraley ended the conversation by acknowledging the responsibility that comes with this gift.
“The spirit of this gift is to step it up and keep doing great things,” she said. “We are ready. We will be good stewards of this money and I know that Mackenzie Scott and our founders would both be very pleased.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.